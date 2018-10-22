Star LSU linebacker Devin White's suspension for the first half of the Tigers' game vs. Alabama will not be reversed.

LSU senior associate athletic director Robert Munson said "Discussions with the league were amicable but did not result in a change in status for Devin White."

White was flagged for targeting Saturday against Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald with 5:53 left in the game.

Targeting comes with an automatic ejection. And if the targeting foul occurs in the second half, the player must sit out the first half of the upcoming game. In this case, that's Alabama vs. LSU on Nov. 3 in Tiger Stadium.

Referee John McDaid reviewed the play on video and confirmed the targeting call, much to the chagrin of the LSU crowd. Fans voiced their displeasure for most of the rest of the game and continued booing when McDaid ran off the field into the chute at the north end of the stadium at game’s end.

Athletic director Joe Alleva had contacted the Southeastern Conference office after the game to voice his displeasure with the targeting foul.

After the game the only clarification came from the Southeastern Conference office, which sent out a statement that read, in part, that “the QB on the play was defenseless at the time of the contact. By rule, all targeting calls are reviewed. The call was reviewed and confirmed.”

White led the SEC in total tackles last season and was third going into the weekend with 9.4 tackles a game.

Alabama leads the SEC in total offense at 564.3 yards per game and averages 54.1 points per game after the Crimson Tide dismantled Tennessee 58-21 on Saturday.

Sophomore Patrick Queen is listed as White's backup on LSU's depth chart.

