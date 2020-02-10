LSU had a week to get ready to play without injured senior forward Ayana Mitchell and it almost wasn’t enough against Missouri on Thursday night.
But Faustine Aifuwa scored 12 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter and the Tigers held the visitors to 20 points in the second half to pull out a 66-58 victory at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Aifuwa scored the first six points of the final quarter to give LSU the lead for good, 50-44, making all five of her field-goal attempts. When Missouri cut the margin to four, Aifuwa started a 10-0 LSU run with a basket to put the Tigers in control.
“I was settling for jumpers and I knew I could get into the paint because I’m the tallest one on the court,” said Aifuwa, who started the game 1 for 8. “So, I knew in the second half I had to take my time and find a better shot. My teammates got me great looks on the block and I just had to finish it.”
Aifuwa matched her career high with 16 rebounds for her fourth double-double and added four blocked shots but she didn’t do it alone.
Jaelyn Richard-Harris sank all eight of her free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter to finish with 14 points. After allowing Missouri to shoot 60% in the first half, LSU shut them down on 4 of 21 shooting and 2 of 10 from 3-point range. Both treys came in the final minute when Missouri was scrambling to cut the margin quickly.
Khayla Pointer added 12 points, six assists and two steals for LSU and Awa Trasi scored 11 points.
The victory lifts LSU (17-5, 7-3 in SEC) into a tie for third place with Tennessee in the league standings. The two teams play each other Thursday in the PMAC.
Missouri (6-18, 3-8) was led by Aijha Blackwell with 12 points and Amber Smith with 11.
Missouri entered the game having attempted the third most 3-pointers in the SEC (497) and sank 7 of 12 in the first half to lead by as many as seven points. But LSU buckled down defensively with the help of some new faces in the lineup.
“The difference was our intensity,” LSU coach Nikki Fargas said. “Rakell Spencer and Tiara Young did the best job bringing the pressure on a very talented Aijha Blackwell. Pointer stepping in and taking some key charges, those were momentum plays.
“This team has shown it is capable. It’s resilient, has a toughness about them. We saw those hustle plays, charges being taken, big time offensive rebounds, we took care of the ball. Our defense was on point.”
LSU suffered through an abysmal first quarter (5 of 19) shooting and warmed up only a little in the second quarter to trail 38-34 at the half. The third quarter was a defensive struggle with the teams combining for 16 points. Pointer sank a jump shot at the third-quarter buzzer to tie the game at 44.
“We were getting great looks, I had some layups, and they just weren’t falling for us,” Pointer said. “We kept being aggressive and knew they would eventually fall for us.”