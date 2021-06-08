After a magical ride through the NCAA regional in Oregon, LSU is headed to Knoxville to face Tennessee in what will be head coach Paul Mainieri's last super regional appearance.

If LSU wins, they'll head to the College World Series in Omaha.

Here are the details on this weekend's games.