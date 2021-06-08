LSU shortstop Jordan Thompson

LSU shortstop Jordan Thompson makes a throw to first base during Friday's game against Tennessee at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

 Provided photo by Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics

After a magical ride through the NCAA regional in Oregon, LSU is headed to Knoxville to face Tennessee in what will be head coach Paul Mainieri's last super regional appearance.

If LSU wins, they'll head to the College World Series in Omaha.

Here are the details on this weekend's games.

  • Saturday, June 12: 7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2
  • Sunday, June 13: Noon ET / 11 a.m. CT or 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT on ESPN2 or ESPNU
  • Monday, June 14: 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT or 7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2 or ESPNU (if necessary)
