Sophomore cornerback Dwight McGlothern reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday.
McGlothern was LSU's only starter expected to return at cornerback, a position already precariously thin because of other departures.
After stepping in for injured junior All-American Derek Stingley Jr. a month into the season, McGlothern finished with a team-high five pass breakups. He also recorded one interception.
McGlothern didn't travel to the Texas Bowl. On3Sports first reported that McGlothern had entered the transfer portal.
A former four-star recruit, McGlothern had grown into a clear starter. He seemed to provide certainty at one corner spot heading into next season. Now LSU has lost four starting cornerbacks.
Stingley entered the NFL draft, sophomore Eli Ricks transferred to Alabama and junior Cordale Flott, who primarily played nickel safety this season, will also reportedly leave for the NFL.