Michael Divinity, one of LSU's top pass rushers, has announced that he is returning for his senior season, continuing a trend of Tigers players committing toward a national championship push in 2019.
Divinity, a 6-foot-2, 238-pound junior, was tied with strong safety Grant Delpit with a team-leading five sacks during the 2018 season, and he was tied for second on the team with 10½ tackles for loss.
"This was one of the hardest decisions I have had to make," Divinity announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. "But I know I'm making the right decision. Time to start getting ready to win the national championship this year."
Divinity's announcement comes a day after starting nose tackle Breiden Fehoko declared that he would be returning for his senior season.
Fehoko, a 6-foot-4, 291-pound junior, used his Twitter post to urge junior defensive end Rashard Lawrence to also return.
Lawrence, who was Defensive MVP in LSU's Fiesta Bowl victory over Central Florida, has not yet announced his decision.
Divinity and Fehoko's returns are bucking a recent trend at LSU of underclassmen leaving early for the NFL draft.
Since 2012, 34 underclassmen have left for the draft before their eligibility expired, including starting cornerback Greedy Williams, a Thorpe Award finalist who is expected to be a top 10 pick, and nose tackle Ed Alexander this season.
The deadline to declare for the draft is next Monday.
Decisions from other players are still pending, including star junior linebacker Devin White, who became the first LSU player in history to win the Butkus Award, given to the nation's top linebacker.