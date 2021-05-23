The question isn’t whether Skip Bertman was worthy of an hour-long SEC Network documentary.
The questions are why it took so long to come about. Or how can you possibly compress his incomparable life, career, influence and legacy into an hour.
LSU baseball great Ben McDonald, who Bertman himself calls the best player he ever had during the documentary called “Hold the Rope,” says it best:
“When the history is written about Skip Bertman 50 years from now, it’s going to be hard to say he wasn’t the most important figure in LSU sports history,” Big Ben said. “Not just baseball. In LSU sports history.”
Big Ben is absolutely right. Bertman basically created LSU’s baseball program during his tenure from 1984-2001, winning five national championships from 1991-2000 mined from 11 College World Series appearances. He then served as athletic director from 2001-08. Even now, LSU athletics still exists in the Age of Bertman, benefiting from his amazing blend of coaching acumen, business savvy and promotional skill.
The documentary was basically completed in April 2020, but co-executive producer and director Marc Kinderman had to put it on the shelf for more than a year because of the pandemic.
“We were 90% done when Covid hit,” Kinderman said. “You want this to air with the SEC tournament, but there was no SEC tournament (in 2020).”
The extra time allowed Kinderman to put in a few minor tweaks. A project of this size – Kinderman interviewed 89 people for the documentary, including this writer – could be edited and massaged forever. But it saw its world premiere Sunday night at a sold out event at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel and debuts at 6 p.m. Monday on the SEC Network.
If you followed LSU baseball during any portion of the Bertman years, if you can quote where you where when Warren Morris hit the home run to win the 1996 CWS or even remember what was going through your mind when Pat Garrity hit the game-winning double in the 1989 NCAA regional at Texas A&M, “Hold the Rope” will be a wonderfully nostalgic trip. Even when you hear former LSU pitcher Paul Byrd, who does one of the best Bertman impressions around, tell a painfully funny story of what Skip told him one time when he went out to take him off the mound.
“Hey Byrd, this is not your fault, see,” Byrd says with Bertman’s trademark cadence. “It’s my fault. I shoulda never recruited ya.”
The title reference refers to a teamwork exercise Bertman gave to his players. It remains imprinted in their minds to this day.
“The person you want holding this end of the rope, I don’t care who it is coach, as long as he’s a teammate of mine I know he’ll never let go because we’re one,” Bertman says in the documentary. “We have only one ambition. We have only one heartbeat. This is it.”
One of the best things about “Hold the Rope” is that it doesn’t only focus on Bertman at LSU. It takes the viewer back to his formative years in Miami Beach, where he became coach at Miami Beach High before going on to the University of Miami as an assistant. There are even a few delightful moments dedicated to the “Grand Illusion,” the hidden ball trick Miami pulled off in the 1982 CWS against Wichita State en route to the Hurricanes first national title. Bertman signaled the play in by sticking a finger in his ear.
Gary Kelson, a player on Miami Beach High’s 1970 state championship team, describes the run almost as a foreshadowing of the titles Bertman would later win.
“How does a team win the state championship of Florida with a team batting average of .222?” Kelson asks. “It was Skip. He was worth three runs (a game) by himself in the dugout.”
The delayed debut of “Hold the Rope” comes at an interesting time for LSU baseball, to be sure. It chronicles years when LSU dominated the sport in a year where the current Tigers are struggling to fight their way to an NCAA tournament berth. The contrast becomes sharpest when former Tiger Luis Garcia emotionally recalls hugging Bertman after LSU captured its first national title in 1991.
“I said, ‘Coach, we won!’” Garcia says. “He said, ‘We’re supposed to win, Lu. We’re supposed to win.’”
When it comes to LSU baseball, that attitude hasn’t changed.