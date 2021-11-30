Will Wade got a call Monday night from his brother Jay, a Notre Dame graduate and huge Fighting Irish football fan, as reports flooded social media that Brian Kelly was coming to LSU.

“He was not happy,” the LSU men’s basketball coach said Tuesday. “I took that as a good sign.”

Kelly’s name boiled rapidly to the top of LSU’s coaching search Monday, a search that started back on Oct. 17 with the news that Ed Orgeron would be out at season’s end. Reports eventually surfaced Monday evening that the veteran coach who spent the past 12 seasons at Notre Dame would be taking the LSU job.

The news was met with acclaim from several LSU coaches: Wade, women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey, baseball coach Jay Johnson and gymnastics coach Jay Clark.

“I think it’s a great hire,” Clark said. “I wondered for weeks since we found out Coach O wasn’t going to be back why (Kelly’s) name hadn’t surfaced.”

With 263 career victories, Kelly is behind only Alabama and former LSU coach Nick Saban (272) in terms of most wins for an active college football coach. He went 113-40 at Notre Dame, surpassing the legendary Knute Rockne earlier this year as the school’s winningest coach.

It’s the third blockbuster hire this year for LSU athletic director Scott Woodward. In April, he lured Louisiana native Kim Mulkey away from Baylor, where she won three NCAA championships. In June, he hired Jay Johnson from Arizona after Johnson took the Wildcats to the College World Series for the second time.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

“He wants the best for LSU,” Mulkey said of Woodward, “yet he wants the best doing it the right way. There’s a pattern here if you watch his hires. Scott is on a mission here, and I’m glad I get to work for him.”

“Outstanding hire,” said Johnson, a self-professed college football fan, of Kelly. “Outstanding coach. It’s a small pool at the top of college football. You think of him, Saban and (Clemson coach Dabo) Swinney in terms of success. He’s won as much as anybody.

“He’s been a program-builder at a lot of places. He started at a small college (Grand Valley State), went to a mid-major (Central Michigan), made Cincinnati a great program, and Notre Dame is one of the most high-profile jobs in college football. To see their sustained success is remarkable.”

Kelly is expected to be introduced to the crowd at halftime of the LSU men’s basketball game Wednesday night against Ohio in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mulkey extended an invitation for him to come to Thursday’s women’s game against Iowa State as well.

Clark, whose team will have its annual Gymnastics 101 exhibition meet Friday night in the PMAC, was asked if he had any advice for, as Mulkey put it, LSU’s newest “kid on the block.”

“Embrace the culture,” he said. “Even though I’m from the South (Clark is from Georgia), moving to Louisiana was different. But people will embrace you when you do that. Fans are more passionate about the teams here than anywhere in the SEC. He’s walking into a place with great expectations, but also great resources and support.”