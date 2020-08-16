Get ready, LSU fans.

By Monday evening, we'll know the Tigers' full 2020 football schedule thanks to a couple of special programs airing on the SEC Network in the afternoon and evening.

Week 1 of the Southeastern Conference's 10-game, conference-only schedule will be released during Paul Finebaum's network show — "The Paul Finebaum Show" at 2 p.m.

A few hours later, the full schedule will be revealed during the network's "SEC Now: Football Schedule Release Show Presented by Regions" special airing at 6 p.m.

Host Dari Nowkhah and cast of analysts featuring Greg McElroy, Roman Harper, Laura Rutledge, Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis and more will be on hand to provide a full breakdown of the schedule, which kicks off on Sept. 26. The schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools. The SEC Football Championship Game has also been rescheduled for Dec. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

In July, the SEC established the delayed start to the season as well as the switch to a conference-only schedule due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The SEC is one of three Power 5 conferences moving forward with its season after the Big 10 and Pac-12 conferences both postponed all fall sports, including football, until 2021.

Additionally, the NCAA canceled all of its fall sports championships on Thursday after it was determined the majority of fall sports fell below the threshold of requiring at least 50% of teams in a sport to play to declare a champion.

Football, however, is allowed to continue as the Football Bowl Subdivision declares its champion through the College Football Playoff, which operates outside NCAA jurisdiction.

