SEC Power Rankings
Barring unforeseen circumstances — which we all know by now is entirely possible in this unpredictable and crazy year — the SEC will know late Saturday night who'll be playing in the league's championship game on Dec. 19 in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who has followed the conference this season that No. 1 Alabama can win the Western Division title and sixth-ranked Florida can claim the East with just one more victory each. Alabama can clinch against LSU, which dethroned the Crimson Tide at the top of the West standings with a 46-41 win over Nick Saban's team on the Tigers' path to winning the national championship. This time, however, LSU is a prohibitive 28½-point underdog at home. On the other hand, Florida is favored by 17½ at Tennessee against a team that hasn't won a game in two months. Two other gams worthy of note include No. 5 Texas A&M trying to stay on the CFP radar at Auburn and Missouri hosting Arkansas in a battle of two teams that are vastly improved this season.
Sheldon Mickles
1. ALABAMA
RECORD: 8-0
PRV. RANK: 1
THIS WEEK: at LSU, 7 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Alabama by 28½
STORYLINE: Alabama is in the unusual position of playing a regular-season game after the Iron Bowl, but that shouldn't be a problem for the Tide — even in such an unusual season. Bama has won its past four games by a combined score of 204-33 and was favored by 24 over Auburn and now by 28½ over LSU. Any questions?
2. TEXAS A&M
RECORD: 6-1
PRV. RANK: 2
THIS WEEK: at Auburn, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Texas A&M by 7
STORYLINE: Texas A&M has played lights-out in its past two games, limiting South Carolina to a field goal and LSU to a late touchdown. But the offense needs more than just Isaiah Spiller's rushing. With Kellen Mond and the passing game sputtering, their CFP hopes are hanging by a thread and Auburn could be the team to cut it.
3. FLORIDA
RECORD: 7-1
PRV. RANK: 3
THIS WEEK: at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Florida by 17½
STORYLINE: A loss to Texas A&M in the third week of the season was apparently what Florida needed to jumpstart its season. Since that afternoon, the sixth-ranked Gators are averaging 44.0 points per game during a five-game winning streak. While Kyle Trask continues to pile up big numbers, the defense has improved as well.
4. GEORGIA
RECORD: 6-2
PRV. RANK: 4
THIS WEEK: vs. Vanderbilt, 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Georgia by 35½
STORYLINE: Since getting waxed by Florida on Nov. 7, Georgia has played a lot better on offense — which can be attributed to the spark JT Daniels has given the Bulldogs at quarterback. His numbers weren't great last week, but they didn't have to be against South Carolina. The offense should continue to roll against Vanderbilt.
5. MISSOURI
RECORD: 4-3
PRV. RANK: 6
THIS WEEK: vs. Arkansas, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Missouri by 3
STORYLINE: Missouri has made great strides since dropping its first two games to Alabama and Tennessee by a combined score of 73-31. The Tigers' only loss since then was at Florida. SEC hasn't announced a makeup game yet for the Tigers, but if they get past Arkansas they could get a shot at going 7-3 in the regular season.
6. AUBURN
RECORD: 5-3
PRV. RANK: 5
THIS WEEK: vs. Texas A&M, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Texas A&M by 7
STORYLINE: Auburn was blown away by Alabama in the Iron Bowl last week, but the Tigers are still playing for a nice bowl game. They would have a pretty good shot at one if they can beat a Texas A&M team that struggled to beat a wounded LSU squad by13 points at home. This could be a good spot for Gus Malzahn's crew.
7. OLE MISS
RECORD: 4-4
PRV. RANK: 9
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: N/A
LINE: N/A
STORYLINE: Ole Miss was supposed to be playing at LSU this week after winning its annual Egg Bowl tussle with rival Mississippi State last Saturday. The Rebels instead get the week off before perhaps playing a makeup game next week and LSU the week after that — maybe? Like everything else this season, that remains to be seen.
8. LSU
RECORD: 3-4
PRV. RANK: 7
THIS WEEK: vs. Alabama, 7 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Alabama by 28½
STORYLINE: Ed Orgeron hasn't lost two games in a row since becoming LSU's head coach four games into the 2016 season. While he's 13-0 after a loss, that streak will be severely challenged by No. 1 Alabama. Like so many other teams, LSU is just trying to get to the finish line, hoping that the upset of the season comes their way.
9. ARKANSAS
RECORD: 3-5
PRV. RANK: 8
THIS WEEK: at Missouri, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Missouri by 3
STORYLINE: How is this for being fortunate? After losing three of its previous four games, Arkansas had last week's game at Missouri postponed. Then, the Razorbacks were originally scheduled to play No. 1 Alabama this week ... until the SEC moved Alabama's game to LSU. So, the Hogs now get to play Missouri after a week off.
10. KENTUCKY
RECORD: 3-6
PRV. RANK: 10
THIS WEEK: vs. South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Kentucky by 11½
STORYLINE: This is more like it for Kentucky. After playing Georgia, Alabama and Florida in a four-game stretch that ended last Saturday, the Wildcats have a chance to finish a disappointing the season on a better note. Kentucky was 2-2 before it all started to unravel with a 10-point loss at Missouri in late October.
11. MISSISSIPPI STATE
RECORD: 2-6
PRV. RANK: 12
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: N/A
LINE: N/A
STORYLINE: You can say this about Mississippi State: The Bulldogs have played through a difficult year without some key players who opted out, but they have competed the past two weeks in falling to Georgia and Ole Miss — both on the road — by the identical score of 31-24. So having a weekend off to regroup isn't a bad thing.
12. TENNESSEE
RECORD: 2-5
PRV. RANK: 13
THIS WEEK: vs. Florida, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Florida by 17½
STORYLINE: Tennessee was eager to end a five-game losing streak against winless Vanderbilt last week until the SEC switched the schedule around and had the Vols take the weekend off while Vandy went to Missouri. That was unfortunate because now Tennessee has to face No. 6 Florida. At least it's not in The Swamp.
13. SOUTH CAROLINA
RECORD: 2-7
PRV. RANK: 11
THIS WEEK: at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Kentucky by 11½
STORYLINE: It's been six weeks since a confident South Carolina came to play LSU riding the high of an eight-point victory a week earlier over Auburn. But a five-game losing streak that started in Tiger Stadium has the Gamecocks limping to the finish line tonight. After Will Muschamp's dismissal three weeks ago, it can't come soon enough.
14. VANDERBILT
RECORD: 0-8
PRV. RANK: 14
THIS WEEK: at Georgia, 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Georgia by 35½
STORYLINE: Like South Carolina, Vanderbilt will be playing under an interim coach when it takes on Georgia. Derek Mason, who tried under tough circumstances, was classy in his exit from the Commodores' program. So now, his former players will try to salvage at least one win although it likely won't happen this week.