The games on the field have lost their luster in what has become something of a lost season for LSU football in 2021.
One big game now outshines them all. The game to determine who wins the windfall to become the Tigers’ next coach.
Athletic director Scott Woodward has made some big-name hires in the past – LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey, football coach Jimbo Fisher and men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams at Texas A&M. But this will be the most important hire of his career. One that carries enormous weight as LSU tries to keep pace with the other Southeastern Conference powers as Texas and Oklahoma prepare to join the league.
We’ve updated our initial list of capsules on 10 coaches we feel are legitimate candidates. A couple have been added. A couple have dropped out, with more movement to come. Candidates have been listed in alphabetical order:
DAVE ARANDA
CURRENT POSITION, SEASON: Baylor head coach, second.
AGE; HOMETOWN: 45 (Born Sept. 29, 1976); Redlands, California.
SALARY: N/A*.
ACCOMPLISHMENTS: 8-8 record as head coach, 6-1 and ranked No. 16 this week; defenses ranked in top five nationally in points or yards allowed five times at LSU, Wisconsin and Utah State.
PREVIOUSLY: LSU, DC (2016-19); Wisconsin, DC (2013-15); Utah State, DC (2012); Hawaii (DC, 2010-11; D-line coach, 2008-09).
COULD IT BE? Aranda was a popular coach at LSU and would bring stability back to the program. Very small sample size as a head coach could be a major turnoff. Maybe next hire.
MATT CAMPBELL (NEW)
CURRENT POSITION, SEASON: Iowa State head coach, sixth.
AGE; HOMETOWN: 41 (Born Nov. 29, 1979); Massillon, Ohio.
SALARY: $4 million.
ACCOMPLISHMENTS: 75-45 record as head coach (40-30 at Iowa State), 5-2 and ranked No. 22 this week; three-time Big 12 coach of the year; led Cyclones to first first-place finish in Big 12 standings in 2020.
PREVIOUSLY: Toledo (head coach, 2012-15; interim coach, bowl game, 2011; OC, 2010-11; run game coordinator, 2009); Bowling Green, assistant coach (2007-08); Mount Union, OC (2005-06).
COULD IT BE? Campbell is an increasingly popular name amid coaching hires, popping up again after Iowa State beat previously unbeaten Oklahoma State on Saturday. Is he a big enough name for LSU?
LUKE FICKELL
CURRENT POSITION, SEASON: Cincinnati head coach, fifth.
AGE; HOMETOWN: 48 (Born Aug. 18, 1973); Columbus, Ohio.
SALARY: $3.4 million.
ACCOMPLISHMENTS: 48-21 record (42-14 at Cincinnati), 7-0 and ranked No. 2 this week; AFCA assistant coach of the year in 2010; played nose guard at Ohio State (1993-96), was in Saints camp in 1997.
PREVIOUSLY: Ohio State (DC, 2012-16; interim head coach, 2011; Co-DC, LB coach, 2005-11; LB, 2004; Special teams, 2002-03); Akron, D-line (2000-01).
COULD IT BE? Fickell, whose Bearcats play Saturday at Tulane (11 a.m., ESPN2) has a candidacy complicated by the fact Cincinnati could be in the CFP through December. LSU wants a coach before that.
JIMBO FISHER
CURRENT POSITION, SEASON: Texas A&M head coach, fourth.
AGE; HOMETOWN: 56 (Born Oct. 9, 1965); Clarksburg, West Virginia.
SALARY: $9 million.
ACCOMPLISHMENTS: 115-35 record (32-12 at Texas A&M), 6-2 and ranked No. 14 this week; One of five active coaches to have won a national title (Florida State, 2013).
PREVIOUSLY: Florida State (head coach, 2010-17; OC, 2007-09); LSU, OC (2000-06); Cincinnati, OC (1999); Auburn, QB coach (1993-98); Samford, OC (1991-92).
COULD IT BE? Fisher’s salary would seem prohibitive, but Woodward is expected to spend big bucks. Significantly, Fisher has no buyout at A&M. But did he burn his bridges with LSU during negotiations in 2015?
JAMES FRANKLIN
CURRENT POSITION, SEASON: Penn State head coach, eighth.
AGE; HOMETOWN: 49 (Born Feb. 2, 1972); Langhorne, Pennsylvania.
SALARY: $5.5 million.
ACCOMPLISHMENTS: 89-45 record (65-30 at Penn State), 5-2 and ranked No. 20 this week; One of six current FBS coaches to lead teams to bowls in first nine seasons; 2016 Sporting News coach of the year.
PREVIOUSLY: Vanderbilt, head coach (2011-13); Maryland, OC (2008-10); Kansas State, OC (2006-07); Green Bay Packers, WR coach (2005); Maryland, WR (2000-04); Idaho State, WR (1999).
COULD IT BE? Franklin’s star was tarnished by Saturday’s record-breaking 20-18 nine-OT loss to Illinois. ADs are often not swayed by one result, but the Nittany Lions are in danger of losing their third straight Saturday at Ohio State.
LANE KIFFIN
CURRENT POSITION, SEASON: Ole Miss head coach, second.
AGE; HOMETOWN: 46 (Born May 9. 1975); Lincoln, Nebraska.
SALARY: $4.5 million (is due $500,000 retention bonus Dec. 31).
ACCOMPLISHMENTS: 72-40 record (11-6 at Ole Miss), 6-1 and ranked No. 10 this week; Youngest head coach in modern NFL era (31) when hired by then Oakland Raiders.
PREVIOUSLY: Florida Atlantic, HC (2017-19); Alabama, OC (2014-16); Southern California, HC (2010-13); Tennessee, HC (2009); Oakland Raiders, HC (2007-08); Southern Cal (OC, 2005-06; WR coach, 2002-04; TE, 2001); Jacksonville Jaguars, offensive assistant (2000).
COULD IT BE? Kiffin’s stock had to climb after his Rebels scored 31-unanswered points in Saturday’s 31-17 win over LSU. The question is likely not whether Kiffin would want to coach LSU but whether LSU wants him.
BILLY NAPIER
CURRENT POSITION, SEASON: Louisiana head coach, fourth.
AGE; HOMETOWN: 42 (Born July 21, 1979); Chatsworth, Georgia.
SALARY: $2 million.
ACCOMPLISHMENTS: 34-12 record, 6-1 this week; 2019 Sun Belt Conference coach of the year; Two-time All-Southern Conference QB at Furman.
PREVIOUSLY: Arizona State, OC (2017); Alabama, WR coach (2013-17); Colorado State, QB coach (2012); Alabama, analyst (2011); Clemson (OC, 2009-10; TE coach, 2006-08).
COULD IT BE? Napier continues to win at an impressive clip, with the Ragin’ Cajuns atop the Sun Belt standings. He still feels like a fallback option for LSU, though a quality one.
BILL O’BRIEN
CURRENT POSITION, SEASON: Alabama offensive coordinator, first.
AGE; HOMETOWN: 52 (Born Oct. 23, 1969); Boston.
SALARY: $1.1 million.
ACCOMPLISHMENTS: 15-9 record at Penn State; 52-48 with Houston Texans; 2012 national coach of the year at Penn State.
PREVIOUSLY: Houston Texans, head coach and GM (2014-20); Penn State, head coach (2012-13); New England Patriots (OC, 2011; QB coach, 2009-10; WR coach, 2008; offensive assistant, 2007); Duke, OC (2005-06); Maryland, RB (2003-04); Georgia Tech (OC, 2001-02; RB, 1998-2000).
COULD IT BE? Clearly O’Brien would jump at a chance to be head coach again at power job like LSU. But Woodward is probably going to exhaust sitting head coaches first.
DABO SWINNEY (NEW)
CURRENT POSITION, SEASON: Clemson head coach, 14th.
AGE; HOMETOWN: 51 (Born Nov. 20, 1969); Birmingham, Alabama.
SALARY: $8.4 million.
ACCOMPLISHMENTS: 144-35 record, 4-3 this week; only active coach besides Nick Saban with multiple national titles (2016, 2018); five-time national coach of the year.
PREVIOUSLY: Clemson (interim coach, 2008; WR coach, 2003-08); Alabama (WR, 1998-2000; TE, 1997; WR/TE, 1996).
COULD IT BE? If Woodward wants to swing for the fences, this is the biggest name he could possibly get. Still a long shot, of course, but he’s finally having a down year at Clemson. Might he be receptive?
MEL TUCKER
CURRENT POSITION, SEASON: Michigan State head coach, second.
AGE; HOMETOWN: 49 (Born Jan. 4, 1972); Cleveland.
SALARY: $5.5 million.
ACCOMPLISHMENTS: 14-12 record (9-5 at Michigan State), 7-0 and ranked No. 8 this week; was interim coach of Jacksonville Jaguars for five games in 2011 (2-3 record).
PREVIOUSLY: Colorado, HC (2019); Georgia, DC (2016-18); Alabama, DB coach (2015); Chicago Bears, DC (2013-14); Jacksonville Jaguars, DC (2009-12); Cleveland Browns (DC, 2008; DB coach, 2005-07); Ohio State (Co-DC, 2004; DB, 2001-03); LSU, DB (2000); Miami (Ohio), DB (1999).
COULD IT BE? This is the big one in the Big Ten: 7-0 Michigan at 7-0 Michigan State this week. A win Saturday and Tucker’s stock shoots way, way up — in Baton Rouge and East Lansing.
OFF THE LIST
JOE BRADY: The Carolina Panthers’ offensive coordinator remains the apple of LSU fandom’s eye after his super-successful turn in 2019 as the Tigers’ passing game coordinator. But the Panthers have dropped four straight after a 3-0 start and lost 25-3 Sunday to the Giants. Plus, the book on Brady is he dislikes recruiting. Say it ain’t so, Joe.
CHRIS PETERSEN: Woodward stunned the college football world when he lured Petersen to the University of Washington from Boise State. But he’s been out of coaching since 2019 and at 57 there’s little inclination he’s itching to go back.
*-Private schools and NFL teams are not required to reveal coaches’ salaries.