In technical gymnastics jargon, the vault routine LSU gymnast Ruby Harrold does is a roundoff onto the springboard with a back flip onto the vault table, finishing with a 1½ twist facing away into a blind landing.
“You just have to hope the floor’s there,” Harrold said, her west country English lilt tinting her words.
The floor was there for Harrold last Friday night at Alabama, and she stuck the landing as though her feet were pulled down by two huge magnets beneath the mat. In an instant, the technical requirements of her routine gave way to pure elation as Harrold thrust her hands skyward and her face broke into an enormous smile as she posted a season-high 9.90 on the event.
Was it a look of happiness or surprise, Ruby?
“Probably a bit of both,” Harrold said, smiling again.
After a long career that has had her crisscrossing the globe, Harrold is looking for the joy in her gymnastics again. Now a junior at LSU, she is recommitted to falling back in love with her sport.
It is showing in her performances.
“I really have pushed myself to enjoy the sport again, because in elite gymnastics it can be very serious,” said Harrold, who will compete with the No. 5-ranked Tigers at 7:10 p.m. Friday against North Carolina State in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. “Your skill set is so big but you have to make sure you hit those skills, whereas in college you have to use your full repertoire of skills to choose the select few you do the best. It really gives you an opportunity to perfect those skills and just enjoy being out there before, however many thousands of people in the PMAC and just enjoying it.”
A steady performer for LSU on three events — vault, uneven bars (her specialty) and floor — Harrold has quietly, perhaps surprisingly, become the emotional cornerstone of this team.
“She’s really matured so much in terms of her ability to get herself in a good place,” LSU associate head coach Jay Clark said. “But also she’s much more vocal as a leader now. She has contributed so much to the atmosphere and to the approach of this team. Really, right now, I look at her as probably the primary leader of this team.
“You can look at (senior Sarah) Finnegan in the way she sets the pace and an example. But in terms of knowing what to say and when to say it, saying things that have real value that they take note of, I would say Ruby is the one who does the most.”
Finnegan, the reigning Southeastern Conference gymnast of the year and 2018 all-around champion, is the Tigers’ top gymnast in terms of skill. The nation’s No. 3-ranked all-arounder and a clear contender for SEC and NCAA individual titles again in her senior season, Finnegan’s graceful routines epitomize the aspirations of her teammates.
But Harrold brings her own particular gravitas. She was a two-time Olympian for Great Britain, an alternate for the 2012 London Games and a competitor in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, where she helped her team to a fifth-place finish. Though she is a junior Harrold is LSU’s oldest gymnast (she turns 23 in June), a byproduct of British gymnastics organizers asking her to put off her collegiate career a year so she could compete in Rio.
“The title of upperclassman pushes you into the direction of being more of a leader and being more vocal, not just leading by example,” said Harrold, a native of Bristol, England. “Being the one people look up to. I’ve definitely tried to play that role. I’m not a wordy person or a motivational speaker, so I try to lead in other ways just by doing the right thing and providing my own type of leadership in a different way.”
LSU coach D-D Breaux compliments Harrold on being a kind and unique person. Unique is the right word for her bars routine. Fans still gasp when they see her perform the Schleudern move, tucking her feet under the high bar and thrusting herself backward into a handstand on the lower.
Clark, the bars specialist on LSU’s coaching staff, said to his knowledge no other college gymnast does it.
“We found a new way to get into it because we didn’t want to lose that ‘wow factor’ in her routine,” Clark said. “Her freshman year we got into it from a different release. This time we get into it right from the mount. It makes it a little cleaner for her and a little less taxing because it shortens up her routine.”
The vault is where Harrold needed polish. She couldn’t find the floor on her landing in LSU’s season opener against California, stumbling to a 9.25. But LSU assistant Bob Moore, the program’s long-time vault coach, encouraged her to keep trying.
“She’s always been known as a dynamic and real good bar worker, but I told her, ‘Honey, there’s a vaulter in you. You’ve just got to relax and let it out,’ ” Moore said. “We’ve just been working on getting her more and more confidence in herself and belief and the landing will be there. She finally put one together.”
After their first two sub-197 scores in years to start the season, the Tigers finally put together strong back-to-back meets the past two weeks against Florida and Alabama. LSU lost to the Gators but still scored a 197.425 to lose by .050, but surpassed that score in Tuscaloosa with a 197.450-196.850 victory.
The Tigers will be looking for more high-scoring consistency as they step out of SEC competition for a week before traveling to Kentucky next Friday.
“We turned a corner last week which was really good to see,” Harrold said. “It’s a matter of doing what we did last week, but in front of a home crowd. Bringing the consistency and joy we brought last week and improving on the little pieces we need to improve on.”
What’s the goal for LSU is the goal for Harrold as well — winning, but with a smile.