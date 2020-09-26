Sophomore cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was taken to the hospital Friday night after becoming "acutely ill," LSU said in a statement released Saturday morning.
The illness isn't related to the coronavirus, LSU said. The school expects Stingley will soon be discharged from the hospital. His status for LSU's season opener against Mississippi State is unclear.
“Derek Stingley Jr. became acutely ill last night and was evaluated overnight in the hospital," LSU's statement said. "His condition is not COVID-19 related and he is expected to be discharged soon. He will return to activity after full evaluation by the medical team.”
LSU plays Mississippi State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium.
Stingley won't return to football activities until he receives a full medical evaluation. Unsure when that will happen, LSU didn't specify if Stingley will play against Mississippi State.
Stingley started every game as a true freshman in 2019. He led the Southeastern Conference and ranked No. 5 nationally with six interceptions. He also finished No. 2 nationally in passes defended with 21. One of the best cornerbacks in the country, Stingley earned consensus All-America honors.
LSU will often play in nickel this season because of spread offenses, requiring three cornerbacks on the field at once. If Stingley can't play against Mississippi State, LSU will likely turn to freshman Elias Ricks and sophomore Cordale Flott at outside cornerback.