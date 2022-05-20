NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Beaming from ear to ear, Dylan Crews jogged home, where a crowd of teammates chanted “L-S-U” after he launched his second home run in Friday's 8-3 win against Vanderbilt.
It was the second inning. This one was a two-run homer over the high left-field wall. The other, which he hit off the first pitch of the game, landed in the left-field bleachers.
From the dugout, teammate Hayden Travinski lifted his hands up in the air, folding his fingers in a teasing motion to the crowd behind home plate.
The two homers gave Crews 20 for the year, surpassing his 18 from last year.
"I got my 20th, so it was just kind of special for me and my family," Crews said. "It's hard not to think about for sure, but it's a great feeling."
In a second straight night full of electric at-bats, the Tigers clinched their first series win over Vanderbilt since 2016.
It was another big boost for an LSU team that's fighting for a chance to host an NCAA regional. The regular-season finale is at 1 p.m. Saturday, followed by the Southeastern Conference tournament next week in Hoover, Alabama.
It had also been 17 years since the Tigers (36-18, 16-13 SEC) last won a series at Vanderbilt (35-18, 14-15) in Nashville.
"He's locked in. I mean on Tuesday night after the (Northwestern State) game, it's 11 o'clock at night and he's in the office with myself and coach (Marc) Wanaka, talking hitting," LSU coach Jay Johnson said of Crews. "It's a special ability and talent, and it's a special person, too."
Crews' second home run gave the Tigers a 5-0 lead going into the bottom of the second inning.
The Commodores got their first run off a solo homer by Parker Noland in the bottom of the second, but LSU's starting pitcher, right-hander Ty Floyd, was keeping them silent for most of the game.
Floyd had been an early contender for a weekend role this season, starting two Sunday games and three Saturday games between February and March — but in his SEC debut in the Saturday position against Texas A&M on March 18, Floyd allowed two earned runs on three hits through two innings. He had three short midweek outings out of the bullpen and a successful start against UL.
Dipping his toes back into SEC play, Floyd worked four innings of relief for Blake Money on May 7. His six-inning, one-run outing against Ole Miss last week was a highlight in an otherwise dismal three-game sweep.
"I'm just learning that I'm not always going to be my best," Floyd said. "There are a lot of downfalls in this game, and it's not always about how you react, but your reaction that really plays into effect."
On Monday, Johnson didn’t rule out the possibility of Floyd returning to a weekend starting role.
“Possibly. Nothing is off the table right now,” Johnson said. “He’s had three or four good outings in a row, which I'm proud of him, and there was a moment where he was down a little bit, and I think he mentally made some good strides.”
On Friday night against Vanderbilt, Floyd pitched with the same type of command. His one earned run came on the solo homer in the second — but that was one of just four hits he allowed. Floyd struck out seven and walked none of the 20 batters he faced through 5⅓ innings.
"I think he's found some belief in himself," Johnson said. "Sometimes, with young players, it takes them a while to get over that hump."
As Floyd and lefty reliever Jacob Hasty kept the Commodores silent, the Tigers continued to add on. Vanderbilt had sent its starting right-hander, Christian Little, to the dugout after 3⅓ innings and sent right-hander Nick Maldonado the mound.
Maldonado inherited Tyler McManus in the fourth, then walked Collier Cranford and Crews to load the bases. Pearson's fielder's choice RBI scored McManus for LSU's sixth run. LSU added two on a trio of hits in the seventh, when Tre' Morgan led off with a double to the left-field wall, and Cade Doughty's double brought him home. Thompson lined a ball to left field to make it 8-1.
It was the second night in a row Thompson had racked up multiple hits. So far this series, Thompson has gone 5 for 10 with three RBIs, including a home run in the opening game.
Defensively, he turned two double plays and caught a hard lineout with two runners in scoring position in the eighth inning to keep the Commodores from scoring.
"He hit it hard and low to my right, and we've just got to make those plays, especially this late in the season, and I was trying to make a play for the team," Thompson said.
The Commodores didn't go down easy this time. In the bottom of the ninth, Javier Vaz's shot down the right-field line scored two after Dominic Keegan drew a walk off of Hasty. Hasty induced a groundout before exiting, and right-hander Paul Gervase took the mound with the 8-3 lead.
Tate Kolwyck lined a single to left field, sending the crowd to its feet. Then, Thompson fielded pinch-hitter Matthew Polk's ground ball and fired to Morgan for the out at first in the nick of time. Commodore fans exploded from their seats, one of them climbing on the home dugout to point and shout at the umpire. But after an official review, the out was confirmed.
Down to a 3-0 count against Carter Young, Johnson visited the mound to talk to Gervase, who recovered, throwing a strike, then inducing the pop-up to Drew Bianco in left field, closing out the game.
The outfielders and infielders ran to each other at centerfield, taking an air jump shot in unison to celebrate the win.
"It's huge. After last week, I feel like we took it personally and we really just wanted to make a statement coming out here and playing our best baseball," Thompson said.