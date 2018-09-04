Southeastern Louisiana already faced one FBS team this season, having lost a 34-31 heartbreaker at UL-Monroe in last week's opener.
It surely doesn't get easier from here. The Lions visit Tiger Stadium for a game against No. 11 LSU at 6 p.m. Saturday — a game that will likely mean a lot to many of Frank Scelfo's players.
Scelfo, for his part, said the best thing he can do is keep his players on the same page and prepare them the same way he and his staff would do for any other game week.
"We've got to stay focused on this ... game — not for the atmosphere, not for the stadium, not for national television, anything like that. We just have to stay focused for the opportunity that we have on the field," Southeastern's first-year coach said.
"None of that matters. It doesn't make a difference one way or the other. What matters is how well we practice and prepare and that puts us in a position not only to play well on Saturday, but grow as a team as the season goes on and get better as the year goes on."
Saturday's game marks the first meeting between LSU and Southeastern since Nov. 19, 1949, when the Tigers 48-7.
QB battle
Chason Virgil, the junior transfer from Fresno State was named the starter for last week's opener at ULM, finished 28 of 39 for 358 yards, four touchdowns and an interception in his Lions debut.
"Chason really played well the other day. He had the hot hand, so we kept him in there," said Scelfo.
Despite Virgil's solid play, Scelfo didn't name him starter for Saturday's game, instead saying the he intends to rotate Virgil and fellow junior Lorenzo Nunez — even experimenting with Nunez at different places on the field.
"Lorenzo's going to play for us," Scelfo said. "He's going to play quarterback. We used him at running back, receiver, quarterback all those places last week and we'll probably continue that trend, but he's going to continue to play quarterback. He's such a good athlete for us. He's got the ability to be a game-breaker for us. He's got the ability to be matchup problems for other teams."
A difficult front
Scelfo said one of the things that stood out to him about LSU was its front seven, which notched four sacks and helped force two interceptions in the Tigers' win against Miami.
"We've got to create some angles for our guys. We've got to be able to get some double-teams in places. We've got to be able to use some misdirection, all those things," Scelfo said. "They're good. That's a quality football team up front. We've got to be able to do the things strategically to put us in position to gain yardage on first and second down, get inside the chains and help nullify some of the pass rush."
Orgeron's 'heavier accent'
Sclefo said he's looking forward to facing his longtime friend Ed Orgeron, who he's known since his days in high school and early college.
"When it goes back that far, you kind of forget how you met or anything, but he's a good friend a very good coach, believes in his state, believes in his university, is a great ambassador for our state," Scelfo said. "He's got a heavier accent than I do. He's got better hair than I've got. But he's an awesome guy. I wish him all the best of luck for the entire season. I hope they have the season they dream of; just not this week."
He also noted that Orgeron even brought his staff to Hammond to help out Southeastern during their camp this summer.
"It just kind of shows you what kind of guy he is and how much he believes in this state."
Last week
The Lions come off a heartbreaking 34-31 loss to UL-Monroe after the Warhawks scored the game-winning touchdown with 37 seconds left and then blocked a potential game-tying field goal on the final play.
Preseason All-Southland Conference kick returner/receiver Juwan Petit-Frere gained 290 all-purpose yards, including five catches for 148 yards and five touchdowns, 136 return yards and 6 yards rushing in the loss.