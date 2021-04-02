WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — LSU’s route to the NCAA gymnastics regional final was supposed to be relatively straightforward: Just have a solid meet and advance.
So much for expectations. The Tigers, who were coming off a heartbreaking second-place finish at the Southeastern Conference championships, had a rough start on beam Friday that put them in danger of being eliminated.
The Tigers managed to come from behind to qualify for Saturday’s regional final, finishing with a 197.025, while Kentucky won the session with a 197.125. Arizona and Utah State failed to qualify.
Earlier in the day, Utah won its session, scoring 197.5 to advance along with Arizona State (196.6), while Southern Utah (195.975) and Boise State (195.825) failed to make the cut.
LSU’s Kiya Johnson had the evening session’s high scores in the all-around (39.7), vault (9.95) and floor (9.95).
The regional finals will be live-streamed on ESPN3 at 8 p.m. CT Saturday from the Maverik Center. The top two finishers advance to the NCAA Championships April 16-17 in Fort Worth, Texas.
LSU used a big vault effort to put itself in position to qualify after it stood in last place following the opening rotation, when the Tigers opened with just a 48.7 on the balance beam after Sami Durante (8.875) and Haleigh Bryant (9.9225) both had trouble. Reagan Campbell (9.925) and Johnson (9.9) delivered strong scores, but it wasn’t enough to make up for the mistakes.
Kentucky (49.475) and Utah State (49.125) both opened with strong efforts, and Arizona (49.05) was solid on the vault.
LSU’s opening effort was a surprise considering the Tigers are ranked seventh nationally, averaging 49.444.
They didn’t panic, though, and started to make their way up the standings with a 49.35 on floor. Johnson, the SEC floor champion, capped off the effort with a 9.95 and Sarah Edwards had a 9.9.
That team score of 98.05 pulled the Tigers within striking distance, with Kentucky (98.7) and Utah State (98.2) ahead of them after two rotations while Arizona (97.55) stood fourth.
The Tigers, ranked second nationally on vault with a 49.6 NQS, were short of their average Friday, scoring 49.525, but it was still enough to make up more ground that turned the battle for first and second into a SEC show with Kentucky.
Chase Brock started things with a 9.9 on vault, then the second half of the lineup delivered solid scores, too, with Sarah Edwards scoring 9.875 and Johnson and Bryant adding 9.95s.
Just when it seemed LSU and its fans could relax, things got tense again when Brock fell off the uneven bars following Johnson’s 9.9. The Tigers needed their final four gymnasts to hit solid scores and they delivered.
Olivia Dunne had a 9.825, Bryant scored 9.9, Alyona Shchennikova had a 9.875 and Durante finished the meet for the Tigers with a 9.95 to give LSU a 49.45 team score.