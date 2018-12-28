SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.— LSU is less than a week away from playing No. 8 Central Florida in the Fiesta Bowl, and the Tigers made it to their most prestigious bowl game in the College Football Playoff era in part by overcoming some of the struggles it had offensively throughout the season.

Suspensions and injuries led to seven different starting offensive line combinations to start the season, and the loss of two other tight ends to preseason injuries made this season tricky for offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, who is nearly done with his first season as full-time offensive coordinator.

Even with the issues, LSU finished the regular season ranked 45th nationally in scoring offense with 31.8 points per game, and Ensminger is optimistic about the group's future with quarterback Joe Burrow.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Ensminger opened up about the offense Friday morning in his first public meeting with reporters during the Fiesta Bowl media days.

Below is a transcript of the Q&A:

Q. How do you look back over the season as a whole?

ENSMINGER: I'm pleased what we were able to accomplish this year as an offense. With so many questions going into the season, you know, like I said during the course of the year, and people don't like to hear, we're a young offense. There's not a lot of experience. We didn't know who our starting running back was going to be. We didn't know who our starting right guard was going to be. We didn't know who our go-to receiver -- a lot of our receivers have played, but not extensively. We didn't know who our quarterback was going to be.

So about the only thing we knew was a couple of offensive linemen and tight ends, who they were going to be. So we answered a lot of questions. We answered a lot of questions in the first game; we answered a lot of questions in the course of the season. I think our receivers, even our young receivers, had an outstanding season.

I think both our running backs, Nick [Brossette] and Clyde [Edwards-Helaire] had outstanding seasons for us. Obviously, our quarterback had a good season for us right there. So we answered a lot of questions. We got better during the course of the year. You know, even through the first eight or nine games, we started a different offensive line every week.

+3 What to know about UCF? 7 key facts about LSU's Fiesta Bowl opponent LSU and UCF head way out west for their first-ever meeting in football, colliding New Year’s Day in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. Here…

We struggled some, yes, but I'm very pleased with how those guys stepped up with the amount of experience that they had coming into the season. And the leadership that we got from these guys at the tables over here and Garrett [Brumfield] and Nick [Brossette] and Foster [Moreau] and Joe [Burrow] was outstanding for us. And I think that's what helped us through a very good season.

Q. Joe Burrow said there were games where you weren't able to use many five-man, six-man protections this season. Mostly you had to use 7-man. How much did that change the approach of the offense?

ENSMINGER: It was a game-to-game deal. You know? There was games that we took in and found our protection and kept the ball in our hands. There was games that we went tempo, you know, went fast and threw the ball more down the field. There was games we felt like we needed to run the football and control the time of possession and everything else. So each game was a different game plan. And, of course, this one is the same way.

Q. You said the offense got better throughout the season. What ways, in your opinion, did it get better?

ENSMINGER: You know, we answered the question. I'll give you an example. With the Arkansas game, it was a game that we struggled protecting the quarterback. But we answered the game in running the football. We were able to run the football and keep the ball away from their offense and everything else. We were ahead by three scores. They stormed back to score some, and then our offense answered at the end of the game. The Ole Miss game is an example. We were very balanced in that ball game, but we rushed for, I think 300 yards in that game.

+4 LSU's 50th bowl appearance in the Fiesta crowns the Tigers' glittering bowl past LSU’s New Year’s Day game with Central Florida will mark the Tigers’ first appearance in the Fiesta Bowl. It will also be their farthest trip …

So I think, as an offense, with the exception of one game, improved in every phase. And we called the game and we played the game as a team, not just how many points we put on the board and everything else. We played to the strengths of our team, which is basically our defense and what we had to do to win that ball game that week.

Q. How do you assess the way Joe [Burrow] played and the way he grew throughout the season?

ENSMINGER: It's amazing what he's done, you know, coming in during the summer and learning the offense and everything else and taking it over. And, to be honest with you, we expanded some. We're looking forward to expanding even more, putting more on him, letting him make more checks and letting him -- and he's done a good job with that, it's just can the offense handle it? He can -- some of the other positions couldn't, so we wouldn't always do it every game.

Q. When you first started with this particular offense and this year for you, what the offense is like now, how much is it similar to what you planned it to be?

ENSMINGER: Really hard to say. You look back to 2016, the major part of our offense now is -- look back in 2016, it was a little bit more I. It was a little bit more two tight ends, two wide; 12, 12 personnel. We didn't have two tight ends this year. Both our tight ends are back -- our tight ends got hurt during the summer, noncontact, just running routes and stuff. And so we didn't have two tight ends.

Foster Moreau played. So we played the whole season with one tight end. We played the whole season with one fullback. I like to be very, very versatile as far as personnel is concerned. I like to change it every other series, at least, if not every other play. But being in the I formation, being able to have two tight ends and 12 personnel, three wide-outs and being four wide-outs and change formations up. The injuries and stuff like that kind of dictated what we could do.

Q. With those injuries, and it seemed like there were a lot of limitations that hampered what you want to do, how do you work around that?

ENSMINGER: You expand the other personnel. We had a lot more three wides this year than we have been in the past. And we asked a lot of our young receivers to do a lot of things for us. Justin Jefferson kind of answered that for us. We can move him around and get him the football, and he made good plays for us. But it does limit you. I think we were able to get in our goal line set twice this year, you know, to where we actually put two tight ends in the ball game and they line up behind the football. We were -- because of that, short yardage games and the goal line, we were more fast ball. We tried to go fast down there in that area. So that changed the whole complexion of what we needed to do as an offense.

Q. You talked about the offensive linemen, different lineup every week. How did that affect things, guys playing different positions, guys who were inexperienced? We can't use this part of the play, but we can use that. How did that affect you week to week?

ENSMINGER: You went in and, you know, it's a short week anyhow. You go in there and you've got to correct everything on Mondays. You kind of install your first and second down plays on Tuesday. You're putting your third down and red zone stuff on Wednesday.

And then, to be honest with you, after that, come Thursday, as a staff, office staff, we just take things out that we feel like they could not handle.

+2 LSU down another CB at Fiesta Bowl; Edwards-Helaire, Small OK to play after fatal shooting LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and reserve linebacker Jared Small are available to play in the Tigers' New Year's Day Fiesta Bowl afte…

And a lot of it is a communication problem in the offensive line. You know, you've got a guy sitting next to you who hasn't played a lot, he's not quite sure. And Garrett's [Brumfield] done a great job of trying to communicate with both sides, line everything up. You got some young kids in there that have never played making mistakes. So we put our game plan in. Come Thursday, we start taking stuff out and minimize what we can't do, particularly up front.

Q. Both Foster [Moreau] and Lloyd [Cushenberry III] were signing, and they're so critical to this year's team. Could you speak to star rating doesn't equate?

ENSMINGER: And it doesn't. The problem back then -- it's not back then, even now, your assigning that. It's a head coach's decision on what position you're going to take late. You get down to the last three days and you've got five names on the board, and the head coach is saying, "I want to take a defensive tackle instead of a tight end." The day before, he said, "Hey, we would rather take the tight end before this in the offensive line." so it worked out for them; it doesn't work out for everybody."