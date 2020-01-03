Chris Curry returned home for New Year's Day and needed no resolution.
No, by the time the LSU running back returned to Florida, his resolve had already paid off.
After spending nearly two full seasons near the bottom of the depth chart, Curry finally got his chance to be the feature back in LSU's 63-28 Peach Bowl national semifinal victory over Oklahoma.
There was plenty uncertainty in the Tigers' backfield when starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire injured his hamstring the week before.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron said they'd be taking a "running back by committee" approach with Curry and the team's two true freshmen, Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery, who both entered the game with substantially more game experience than Curry.
But just after LSU forced an Oklahoma three-and-out on the game's first drive, Orgeron turned to Curry and said, "You're in."
Curry said that moment was the first time he'd ever heard any word of him starting against Oklahoma. It was better that way, he says now; that way he could enter the game locked in with the immediate thought: "Let's go. Let's do it."
The 6-foot, 215-pound redshirt freshman was the game's leading rusher with 16 carries for 90 yards. The most carries he'd ever had in a previous game was six.
"So every run was exciting," Curry said Friday, smiling and gesturing motions of the runs from his memory. "Like, 'Oh man, it's right here.' Boom. I'm trying to make everybody feel me, lay heavy on everybody."
Curry's success allowed LSU to put less pressure in the Peach Bowl on Edwards-Helaire, who played limited snaps and had just two carries for 14 yards.
Late that night, Curry tweeted a message that said: "Thank you (Joe Burrow)."
Why was he thanking LSU's Heisman Trophy winner?
Curry said he learned afterward that Burrow had spoken up for him leading up to the game, telling LSU's coaches, "I think he should play."
It was validation for Curry, who had just 22 carries for 99 yards entering the Peach Bowl. He spent most of his time emulating opposing running backs on the scout team in practice, a role he says he took on willingly.
Curry was the only running back LSU signed in its 2018 recruiting class, and at the time, he was the nation's No. 15-rated running back, per 247Sports. As a true freshman, he played in four games — the maximum he could play while still qualifying for a redshirt season — and totaled just eight carries for 2 yards.
And then, LSU signed two more high-profile running backs in Davis-Price and Emery — players who were both ranked top 10 recruits within their position.
Curry said he welcomed the freshmen, encouraged them to study their playbooks and pushed them in practice. He admitted "at times it can be" difficult at the bottom of the depth chart, but "you never know when you're going to get your shot."
"It's bigger than me," Curry said. "It's about LSU and the next man up, whoever's in that spot at the time."
That's the message Curry said he kept relaying back home.
He attended Lehigh Acres High in a suburb just east of Fort Myers, Florida. He was a powerful, strong running back who rushed for nearly 3,000 yards and 28 touchdowns in his high school career.
Curry said he always wanted to be "that one role model" who can tell the younger people from his community, "Hey, you can make it out."
"Everyone goes through their own struggles in life," Curry said, and he's gone back frequently to Lehigh Acres to check in on the younger students and push them to boost their grades.
Curry returned home for New Year's Day, when he said "everybody was just so excited for me."
Those close to him said: "Man, you finally got your chance, and you did it."
"The little kids loved it the most," Curry said. "'Man, I want to run just like you.' I really hold that high."
Now, No. 1 LSU (14-0) is playing No. 3 Clemson (14-0) in the College Football Playoff national championship on Jan. 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Edwards-Helaire is back to practicing in full pads, and Orgeron said that the team's leading rusher should be back to full speed by Wednesday.
What will be Curry's role then?
"Who knows?" he said. "I don't know."
"I can say this team has a lot of character," Curry said. "You know what I'm saying? Everybody holds each other accountable. So, having that as a team, we can do anything we set our minds to."