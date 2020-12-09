LSU basketball won't play its game against South Florida in Atlanta this weekend because of a coronavirus contact tracking issue, according to a WAFB-TV report.

The team is continuing to practice, the report said.

The Tigers were scheduled to play South Florida on Saturday as part of the Holiday Hoopsgiving event at State Farm Arena.

This is LSU's first game impacted by coronavirus and/or contract tracing. Numerous games across college basketball have been canceled to start the season because of COVID-19, including a matchup of two of the best schools in the country — Gonzaga and Baylor.

This report will be updated.

How LSU basketball manages coronavirus concerns? 'A lot of work,' longtime trainer explains Like a lot of other people dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, Shawn Eddy has for the past six months been facing the challenge of his prof…

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story cited a report saying the team paused activities. LSU will continue to practice during this time.