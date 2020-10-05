After dropping what would have been a first-down catch against Vanderbilt, LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins returned to the sideline, briefly sat on the bench, then dropped to the ground and did eight push-ups.
More discipline was in store, LSU coach Ed Orgeron told reporters Monday.
Jenkins and any receiver who dropped a pass Saturday had to run after Monday's practice. Then, once the running was completed, each of those receivers had to spend extra time catching passes with the jugs machine.
Why so stern after a 41-7 victory?
Orgeron has consistently detested drops. The issue boiled over in 2018, when the Tigers dropped 30 passes while ranking 120th among FBS teams in catching 85.2% of on-target passes, according to Sports Info Solutions.
Part of former passing-game coordinator Joe Brady's job in the 2019 offseason was to help eliminate drops, and the stories of how creative the staff got has been well documented: receivers were required to catch 10,000 passes that summer; they wore goggles that blinded their peripherals; they stood behind closed doors and had to catch a pass when a coach opened the door.
LSU's drops decreased to 20 in 2019 despite playing two extra games in its national championship run, and the Tigers ranked 50th nationally with a 90.4% on-target catch rate.
The numbers have slumped again. In two games, LSU receivers have dropped eight total passes and, in only a 10-game season, the team is on pace to double its drop totals from last year.
There were "too many drops" in the Vanderbilt game, Orgeron said.
A film review revealed there were three, a slight improvement from a disjointed performance in LSU's 44-34 loss to Mississippi State in the season opener. But the drops are symptoms of a kink in the offense that might exacerbate in bigger games — like how one off-tempo instrument sounds OK until you put it onstage with the rest of the band.
Jenkins' drop was mostly inconsequential Saturday. LSU led 7-0 in the first quarter, when Jenkins ran an out route on third-and-8 at midfield. Quarterback Myles Brennan's pass was on target, and Jenkins just couldn't hang on.
LSU punted, its defense forced a three-and-out and Vanderbilt didn't score points on its fourth straight drive of the game.
The other drops didn't lead to Commodore points, either.
LSU led 21-7 in the third quarter, when Trey Palmer bobbled a second-and-9 throw at the Vanderbilt 34. Two plays later, the Tigers had to settle for a 53-yard field goal from Cade York.
Vanderbilt punted on the next drive.
Then, the Tigers still overcame Terrace Marshall's mishandling of an under-thrown first-and-10 pass at the LSU 37. Five plays later, Brennan completed a 29-yard, flea-flicker touchdown to Jontre Kirklin in the back of the end zone to go up 34-7.
"We made a lot of mistakes," Brennan said Saturday night. "We have a lot of work to do and improve on."
Criticism of a quarterback is tighter when a team is 1-1 and he's following a Heisman Trophy winner. Orgeron wanted to credit Brennan, and he noted in his opening remarks Monday that he's the first quarterback in school history to throw for 300-plus yards in his first two career starts.
So far, Brennan has completed 50-of-83 passes for 682 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
Since 2005, these are the collective stat lines of LSU quarterbacks in their first two starts.
- Joe Burrow (2018): 21-of-44 for 291 yards and two touchdowns
- Danny Etling (2016): 34-of-57 for 333 yards and two touchdowns
- Brandon Harris (2014-15): 12-of-28 for 129 yards
- Anthony Jennings (2013-14): 16-of-40 for 319 yards, two touchdowns and an interception
- Zach Mettenberger (2012): 31-of-44 for 397 yards, two touchdowns and an interception
- Jarrett Lee (2008): 16-of-28 for 200 yards, two touchdowns and an interception
- Jordan Jefferson (2008): 25-of-46 for 285 yards and three touchdowns
- Ryan Perrilloux (2007): 40-of-55 for 541 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions
- Matt Flynn (2005): 25-of-41 for 324 yards and four touchdowns
The time between championship quarterbacks Flynn and Burrow was mostly filled with offensive angst and frustration, and, since LSU modernized its offense last season, Brennan will be held to a higher standard.
Orgeron said Brennan improved from his rocky start against Mississippi State, when the 6-foot-4, 210-pound junior was often hesitant on throws or too quick to scramble from the pocket.
Brennan said he did plenty of drill work last week, working on feeling the rush, knowing when to step up in the pocket. Orgeron, who normally works with defense, even got involved. The coach cut up a personal highlight reel of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, which showed several examples of the future Hall of Famer maneuvering under pressure.
"I don't know if that worked or not," Orgeron said Monday, "but I know he studied it."
LSU starting left guard Ed Ingram is 'questionable' for Missouri, Orgeron says; Rosenthal could return
Brennan delivered accurate throws under pressure against Vanderbilt. His 16-yard touchdown pass to Marshall "was right on the money," Orgeron said, placed right in the receiver's hands even with a free safety sitting right there in the middle of the end zone.
Others weren't as highlight-worthy.
In the second quarter, Brennan stepped up in the pocket and sailed a pass over the head of an open Racey McMath, which resulted in an interception.
Then, in the third quarter, a spiraling football fell inches out of reach of a diving Kirklin, who had a few steps on his defender on a second-and-10 wheel route.
Orgeron and players say plays like these, plus the drops, will be worked out with time.
"I do believe that it's timing with the quarterback," Orgeron said. "New receivers catching balls. Nervous first game, taking their eyes off the football. Trying to get up the field before they catch the football."
Brennan said Saturday LSU is an "ascending football team."
"That's what's important," he said.