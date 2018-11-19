Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, in his first year with the Aggies, was asked in his Monday media conference if he considers LSU a rival.
Without hesitation the one time Tiger assistant coach said it has the potential to be, but one key element is missing.
"We need to pick up our end of it," Fisher said. "Us getting on the winning track would make it a rivalry."
LSU, which heads on the road to College Station on Saturday for its final game of the season, has had the Aggies' number since the joined the South Eastern Conference in 2012.
The Tigers have won six straight dating back to the 2012 season, all but one by double digits.
Texas A&M (7-4) is a 2.5-point favorite against LSU (9-2).
Fisher said he knows LSU's roster well as he recruited many of their players while he was the head coach at Florida State.
"I recruited a lot of those guys while was at Florida State," Fisher said. "They've got three or four first rounders on that defense."
Fisher was LSU's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2000-2006, a stretch that included a national title.
His two sons were born in Baton Rouge.
"It's a great place and we had great success there," Fisher said.