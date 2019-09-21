BR.lsuvanderbiltmain.092219 HS 1792.JPG
LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) slips Vanderbilt linebacker Dimitri Moore (7) on the carry in the first half between the Tigers and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr chase. It's a connection LSU fans are quite familiar with, and one on display early and often in the Tigers' massive first half against Vanderbilt. 

The Tigers' gunslinger quarterback hit Chase seven times with nearly as many highlights as LSU sprinted to a 38-17 lead in Nashville. 

Chase collected touchdowns of 25, 51 and 64 yards en route to 199 yards. 

The first touchdown came on a catch and run with about 8:46 remaining in the first quarter. Chase caught a first-down pass at the 50, made multiple defenders miss and sprinted to the endzone to give LSU a 14-7 lead.

Later in the first quarter, Burrow and Chase hooked up again. This time it was from just 25 yards out, but featured a sweet back-shoulder look and a perfect adjustment to the ball in the front corner of the endzone. The catch extended LSU's lead to 28-7.

Despite all the touchdowns, the best play by both offensive standouts may have been one that didn't arrive in the endzone. Midway through the second quarter, Burrow stared down the rush and took a big hit from two Commodore defenders as he released the ball. A roughing the passer penalty was thrown on the play. Down the field, Chase was interfered with but still leapt clean over the defender to haul in the pass. 

And last but not least, 51 yards. To the house. 

The Tigers led 38-17 at halftime. Burrow was 18-for-24 for 357 yards and 4 TDs. Chase had 7 catches on 8 targets, 199 yards and 3 TDs.

