In more ways than one, some of the nation’s fastest runners competed against lightning Thursday night.
Thunderbolts hit Oxford, Mississippi, forcing the SEC track and field championships into a weather delay after only one event. Ninety minutes later, it was the athletes’ turn to show off their speed and power.
Could any of them outrun lightning in a footrace? Favour Ofili has a shot.
The star LSU sophomore won her heat, and set the meet and facility record with a blistering 22.21-second run in her signature event, the 200-meter dash. A few weeks prior, she set the collegiate record in the event. On Thursday night, she was the lone Tiger to qualify for the final. The meet broadcast aired an interview with the breathless Ofili after the race.
“Like my coach always says, one race at a time,” she said between gasps of air. “So, the collegiate record is in the past. This is the SEC, so I’m gonna take it one race at a time.”
Four Tigers competed in four final events, and 17 ran in the preliminary rounds of six events. As of press time, only Jake Norris competed in his final, the hammer throw. LSU also advanced four of 15 entries through their heat — three women and one man.
Norris kicked off the scoring for the Tigers by placing fifth after his longest of six throws traveled 227 feet, 6 inches.
The LSU women then sent two runners to the 800-meter final. Katy-Ann McDonald, whose personal-best time in the event leads the nation, won her heat with a time of 2:04.89. After entering the meet with the fourth-fastest time in the conference, freshman Michaela Rose ran a 2:04.58 to finish fifth overall.
After the weather delay, Eric Coston, Thomas Daigle and Dyllon Nimmers represented LSU in the 800, but each failed to qualify for the final. Ditto for Alia Armstrong, Thelma Davies, Hannah Douglas, DaJah Parker-Love and Tionna Beard-Brown in the 200.
LSU put one runner into the final of the men’s 200, junior Dorian Camel, who took his heat with a 20.60 time. It looked as though his teammate, Da’Marcus Fleming, might have joined him, but he slowed down near the finish line and missed the cut by a tenth of a second.