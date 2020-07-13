The Southeastern Conference announced it will wait until late July before it makes a decision on the fate of its football season, and league commissioner Greg Sankey made it clear that circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic "must improve."

The SEC's 14 athletic directors and members of the league's staff met Monday morning into the late afternoon discussing, among other topics, the possible scheduling options for athletic competitions in the fall.

The meeting, held at the league's headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, was the first in-person meeting between the league's athletic directors since the SEC men's basketball tournament in March — an event that shut down after one day of play because of COVID-19.

Several conferences and colleges have delayed or outright canceled their fall athletic schedules — decisions made during the nation's recent surge in new coronavirus cases — but the SEC is among three of the five major football conferences that is still buying more time for such a decision.

“It is clear that current circumstances related to COVID-19 must improve and we will continue to closely monitor developments around the virus on a daily basis,” Sankey said in a news release. “In the coming weeks we will continue to meet regularly with campus leaders via videoconferences and gather relevant information while guided by medical advisors. We believe that late July will provide the best clarity for making the important decisions ahead of us.”

The July timeline remains consistent with Sankey's comments last week, which he outlined in the wake of the Big Ten Conference's Thursday decision to cancel its non-conference schedule and play league games only.

The news seemed to indicate the direction of major college football, but among major conferences only the Pac-12 Conference has joined the Big Ten in canceling its non-conference schedule.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced that, although it was waiting for a final decision on the season, the league will not play any exhibitions or regular season games in any sport until Sept. 1.

The Big 12 Conference's leadership also declared it was waiting for a clearer picture of where the COVID-19 trend will be in the fall.

The consensus between the ACC, Big 12 and SEC was that the Big Ten and Pac-12 had acted too soon. But Sankey still said that the current state of the pandemic was unsettling. In an ESPN Radio interview Saturday, Sankey said his concern about the feasibility of playing football is "high to very high."

By Monday, Sankey made it clear that a decision on the SEC's football season hinges on whether there will be a positive trend in public health.

"We have to see a change in public health trend to build the comfort that we'll have an opportunity to compete this fall," Sankey told ESPN's Paul Finebaum on Monday evening.

There were 60,469 new cases of coronavirus and 312 deaths in the United States on Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Protection. It was the fourth day in the previous five that there were 60,000 or more new cases — a benchmark the nation had never passed until last Wednesday.

The SEC has members in 11 states, and seven have 40,001 or more COVID-19 cases this year, the highest category in the CDC's database. The increase of cases in the region in the past few weeks is "not a positive factor," Sankey told Finebaum, though he said the league will analyze similar data before it reaches a final decision on the season.

"I'm done with predictions; I'm done with models," Sankey said. "We're going to look at facts, and that's what we've been doing diligently for months now and will do over the next few weeks."

Meanwhile, Louisiana reported 1,705 new coronavirus cases on Monday. The state's recent spike in cases led Gov. John Bel Edwards to order a statewide mask mandate on Saturday.

"Things are going to have to improve and get better, but we have time," LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said. "This thing has had trends go up and down, and hopefully they'll go down and people will take what's going on seriously. Because if not, it's going to be difficult for us to safely play these games."

LSU has begun a scaled return to team activities, which began Monday under NCAA guidelines. Schools can now spend up to eight hours per week on weight training and conditioning and can also arrange two hours per week of film study. Starting July 24, teams can also hold walk-through practices with footballs and in-person meetings.

Woodward said "I'm still planning like I'm playing opening weekend," a sentiment that he said was shared by most of the athletic directors who attended Monday's meeting. If teams can play, they'll play, Woodward said, but they'll have to "listen to the health experts and go forth from there."

LSU had an initial spike in coronavirus cases after voluntary workouts began June 9, and coach Ed Orgeron said last week on WWL Radio's "SportsTalk" with Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic that the program's case numbers have since gone "way down."

LSU has declined comment on specifics regarding coronavirus cases within its athletic department, and it has not independently released updates and case numbers like other schools such as Clemson, Kansas State and Texas.

"I think coach Orgeron said it accurately in saying we are managing the problems," Woodward said. "Of course we have cases and we have people and student-athletes under quarantine and under isolation, but I think it’s expected.”

Indeed, the pandemic has stretched throughout college athletics, and a wave of smaller conferences and schools have decided to cancel the fall season out of precaution.

The Ivy League announced last week it will not hold competitions in the fall, and the Patriot League announced Monday it also will postpone fall seasons.

Historically Black Colleges and Universities have been making such decisions since June.

Southern's first two games reportedly have been canceled and are no longer listed on the school's official schedule, although athletic director Roman Banks said plans aren't finalized yet. Jackson State canceled its first two games, and Morehouse College canceled all of its fall sports.

On Monday, Hampton University, a member of the Big South Conference, joined those members and suspended all of its fall sports.

With only three weeks left in July, the SEC has a small window left to make its decision.

"There has to be more intent, more focus on heeding the guidance that’s been provided on distancing, on gathering, on face masks, breathing masks, on hand sanitization," Sankey told Finebaum. "We still have a lot of unknowns, and those are realities.”