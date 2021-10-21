floridalsu.101721 0725 bf.jpg

LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14) throws the ball past Florida linebacker Amari Burney (2) in Tiger Stadium on Saturday Oct. 16, 2021.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Fourteen of the 17 national bowl projections have the LSU Tigers in the postseason picture, a general improvement since their 49-42 upset Saturday over Florida. The most common bowl projection is for a trip to Houston for the Texas Bowl, where LSU beat Texas Tech in 2015. One new out-of-left-field prediction comes from Brad Crawford of 24/7 Sports, who places LSU in the Quick Lane Bowl, Dec. 27 in Detroit against Northern Illinois. The Quick Lane Bowl would be an overflow bowl for the SEC, which does not have a traditional tie-in to that game. If LSU is going to go to a bowl outside the SEC footprint we hope as always for the Hawaii Bowl, but no predictions in that direction just yet.

THE PROJECTIONS

Bill Bender, The Sporting News: No bowl appearance

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Gasparilla Bowl vs. Louisville

Nick Bromberg, Yahoo! Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Texas

CollegeFootballNews.com: Gator Bowl vs. Wake Forest

CollegeSportsMadness.com: Music City Bowl vs. Minnesota

Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: Quick Lane Bowl vs. Northern Illinois

Ian Cummings, ProFootballNetwork.com: No bowl appearance

DRatings.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. SMU

Mike Huguenin, On3.com: Texas Bowl vs. Texas

Steve Lassan, Athlon Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Baylor

Stewart Mandel, The Athletic: Music City Bowl vs. Wisconsin

Brett McMurphy, ActionNetwork.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. UAB

Kerry Miller, BleacherReport.com: Music City Bowl vs. Wisconsin

Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: No bowl appearance

Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Texas Bowl vs. Texas

Erick Smith, USA Today: Texas Bowl vs. Texas

Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Gator Bowl vs. Wake Forest

Bowl guide

Gasparilla Bowl: 6 p.m., Dec. 23, Tampa, Florida (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl: 10 a.m., Dec. 27, Detroit (ESPN)

Birmingham Bowl: 11 a.m., Dec. 28, Birmingham, Alabama (ESPN)

Music City Bowl: 2 p.m., Dec. 30, Nashville, Tennessee (ESPN)

Gator Bowl: 10 a.m., Dec. 31, Jacksonville, Florida (ESPN)

Texas Bowl: TBD, Jan. 4, Houston (ESPN)

