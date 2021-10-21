Fourteen of the 17 national bowl projections have the LSU Tigers in the postseason picture, a general improvement since their 49-42 upset Saturday over Florida. The most common bowl projection is for a trip to Houston for the Texas Bowl, where LSU beat Texas Tech in 2015. One new out-of-left-field prediction comes from Brad Crawford of 24/7 Sports, who places LSU in the Quick Lane Bowl, Dec. 27 in Detroit against Northern Illinois. The Quick Lane Bowl would be an overflow bowl for the SEC, which does not have a traditional tie-in to that game. If LSU is going to go to a bowl outside the SEC footprint we hope as always for the Hawaii Bowl, but no predictions in that direction just yet.
THE PROJECTIONS
Bill Bender, The Sporting News: No bowl appearance
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Gasparilla Bowl vs. Louisville
Nick Bromberg, Yahoo! Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Texas
CollegeFootballNews.com: Gator Bowl vs. Wake Forest
CollegeSportsMadness.com: Music City Bowl vs. Minnesota
Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: Quick Lane Bowl vs. Northern Illinois
Ian Cummings, ProFootballNetwork.com: No bowl appearance
DRatings.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. SMU
Mike Huguenin, On3.com: Texas Bowl vs. Texas
Steve Lassan, Athlon Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Baylor
Stewart Mandel, The Athletic: Music City Bowl vs. Wisconsin
Brett McMurphy, ActionNetwork.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. UAB
Kerry Miller, BleacherReport.com: Music City Bowl vs. Wisconsin
Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: No bowl appearance
Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Texas Bowl vs. Texas
Erick Smith, USA Today: Texas Bowl vs. Texas
Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Gator Bowl vs. Wake Forest
Bowl guide
Gasparilla Bowl: 6 p.m., Dec. 23, Tampa, Florida (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl: 10 a.m., Dec. 27, Detroit (ESPN)
Birmingham Bowl: 11 a.m., Dec. 28, Birmingham, Alabama (ESPN)
Music City Bowl: 2 p.m., Dec. 30, Nashville, Tennessee (ESPN)
Gator Bowl: 10 a.m., Dec. 31, Jacksonville, Florida (ESPN)
Texas Bowl: TBD, Jan. 4, Houston (ESPN)