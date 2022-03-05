HOUSTON — Texas right-hander Tristan Stevens was not in a giving mood Saturday night.
Stevens, who shut out LSU during the first seven innings, gave the Tigers one decent look at scoring in the bottom of the sixth when a runner reached third base. He promptly struck out the previous night's hero, shortstop Jordan Thompson, and shuffled off the mound in celebration.
In a showdown that featured a prime-time crowd of more than 24,000 and a national audience on MLB Network, No. 3 LSU fell to No. 1 Texas 6-1 at Minute Maid Park.
Stevens allowed five hits, no walks and struck out seven in his seven innings. He hit two Tigers with pitches, but no runs were tallied during his time on the mound.
"He's a winner and he commands the baseball with three pitches really well, doesn't miss over the plate a whole lot," LSU coach Jay Johnson said. "There's a fine line between ball and unhittable strike, so when you're doing that with three pitches, I think he's just a true pitcher and tip your hat to him; he's done a lot over the last couple of years."
The only run scored by LSU (9-2) was on a sac fly with the bases loaded in the eighth.
For the second game in a row, LSU’s opponent tallied its first run on an infield error. Going into this game, Johnson made changes to the lineup; he moved Jacob Berry from right field to third base instead of starting Jack Merrifield, and he started Giovanni DiGiacomo in right field.
"I knew we were dealing with a good pitcher that's won a lot of games — it was a matchup decision to play Gio (DiGiacomo)," Johnson said.
Texas right fielder Dylan Campbell’s bunt landed to the left of LSU pitcher Ty Floyd, who grabbed it and overthrew first baseman Tre' Morgan. That brought Texas catcher Silas Ardoin home from second. A three-run home run by Texas center fielder Douglas Hodo III extended the lead to 4-0 in the second inning.
The only runs scored off Floyd were all in the second inning. He allowed four earned runs on five hits with four walks and four strikeouts in four innings.
"I think it was one pitch that changed the game and honestly, it was just one missed spot and I ended up putting them ahead a little bit more, but it's part of it," Floyd said. "Can't be mad about it."
Offensively, the Tigers couldn’t get many hits to drop. DiGiacomo lined a single to shortstop in the bottom of the third, and Morgan was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Stevens struck out Dylan Crews to end the threat.
LSU threatened again in the sixth on a pair of singles by Crews and Cade Doughty, and a flyout by Berry put runners on the corners.
Facing a full count, Thompson swung and missed. A crowd of orange roared as Stevens swung his fist across his torso.
"It's tough when we have multiple opportunities, but we're unable to cash in," Thompson said. "That's something we're going to work hard on."
Thompson redeemed himself in the bottom of the eighth when his sac fly scored the Tigers' only run.
The Longhorns capitalized on LSU’s infield defense again to grab its fifth run in the seventh.
Hodo drew a walk, then advanced to second on a passed ball.
Eric Kennedy then hit a low-flying bullet to right field, where DiGiacomo made a leaping catch. As Hodo advanced to third after tagging up, DiGiacomo threw to Doughty, whose drop sent Kennedy running again. Doughty’s throw home was too far right of the plate as Hodo scored to put Texas up 5-0.
"There's not a drill that we need to do to clean that up, it's just catching the ball maybe playing a little freer, maybe with a little more confidence," Johnson said. "When you give them free bases and allow them an opportunity to capitalize, the best teams usually do."
The Longhorns tallied their sixth run in the top of the eighth on designated hitter Murphy Stehly's home run, making it 6-0.
A new pitcher for Texas worked in the Tigers’ favor.
Right-hander Andre Duplantier took the mound, and Crews knocked a hard grounder to second that was booted, allowing Crews to reach on error. Doughty drew a walk, and Jacob Berry singled to load the bases.
Thompson then hit his sac fly. Brayden Jobert drew a walk to load the bases again, but Tyler McManus struck out.
With two outs, Texas sent Luke Harrison to the mound. LSU sent Hayden Travinski to the plate for a momentum-shift, pinch hitting for DiGiacomo. Harrison tossed two straight strikes, and caught Travinski looking on the final pitch. Travinski, frozen at the plate, stared in shock as three stranded Tigers exited the field.
LSU drew a walk and had two hits in the bottom of the ninth, but the Longhorns prevented anymore runs from scoring to hold on for the victory.
"It was a really close game in my opinion; it just didn't work out," Thompson said.