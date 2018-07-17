ATLANTA — Arkansas linebacker Dre Greenlaw wasn't sure what to expect when it was time to meet new defensive coordinator John Chavis in January.

Greenlaw had heard so many different things about the 61-year-old known as "Chief," whose four decades of coaching includes a memorable six-year stint as defensive coordinator at LSU.

"I heard a lot of different things," Greenlaw said. "I heard he was a grumpy old man. I heard he was this. I heard he was that. But when you finally meet coach Chavis and get to know him, you see there is a reason he is what he is. He's a player's coach. The players love him and he has a passion for the game, and when you have that much of a passion, players want to play for you."

Chavis was named defensive coordinator at Arkansas in January after three seasons at Texas A&M.

The Razorbacks are hoping he can resurrect a defense that struggled in recent years.

Arkansas allowed 438.3 yards per game and gave up a whopping average of 36.2 points last season. They finished 4-8, leading to the firing of Bret Bielema.

Arkansas hired Chad Morris from SMU, and Morris knew just who he wanted to run his defense. He targeted Chavis, who wasn't retained by new Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher.

"Having played against Chief — matter of fact, here in Atlanta in a bowl game — knowing the difficulty and preparing for his style of defense excited me," Morris said Tuesday at SEC media days.

"As I shared with him, I said: 'Coach Chavis, I believe I can help you in your career, because if you can defend me and defend our offense, you can defend a lot of people across the country.’ ”

Last year, the Hogs couldn't defend anyone.

They finished the season 101st nationally in total defense.

"I want to be multiple and I want to be aggressive and I want to put pressure and disrupt the quarterback," Morris said. "That's what I was looking for, and coach Chavis came to mind right off."

It's the fourth SEC coaching stop for Chavis. He was a position coach at his alma mater, Tennessee, from 1989-94, then became defensive coordinator there from 1995-2008.

Then he landed at LSU and had a successful run with Les Miles and the Tigers, winning the Broyles Award in 2011 as the nation's top assistant after helping them reach the national championship game.

But as you might remember, Chavis' time in Baton Rouge had a rocky end when he left for Texas A&M. He spent 2½ years in a legal battle with LSU over a $400,00 buyout the school said he owed for leaving for A&M. The case was finally settled last September.

So that's resolved. But can Chavis resolve the issues the Razorbacks had on defense? His Texas A&M teams stumbled the past two years, allowing more than 30 points per game. But Chavis' new players think they're about to get better.

"I love his confidence, I love his aggressiveness, I love his mentality," safety Santos Ramirez said of Chavis. "It rubs off on us, on the defensive side of the ball. It allows us to go out there with a little swagger about ourselves."

Chavis is the Arkansas' third defensive coordinator in three years. Greenlaw says it helps that Chavis runs a 4-3 defense, which is what the team used two years ago before switching to a 3-4 last season.

"Coach Chavis is somebody that has that experience and knowledge of the game," Greenlaw said. "It gives you a want and will to play with somebody like that. If you trust his scheme and what he's done, then as defense you will be a lot more successful."

Morris is counting on it.

