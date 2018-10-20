No. 5 LSU won a football game Saturday night, but the Tigers lost one of their two All-American defenders for the first half of their Nov. 3 showdown with top-ranked Alabama.

With a little more than five minutes to play in LSU’s 19-3 win over Mississippi State, inside linebacker Devin White was ejected on a play that could have a more far-reaching effect on the Tigers' next game — the biggest of their season — against No. 1 Alabama.

White appeared to hit Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald under the chin with his helmet while rushing the passer and was flagged for targeting.

THIS was called and upheld as "targeting" on LSU LB Devin White.pic.twitter.com/kzmovvepkF — Saturday Down South (@SDS) October 21, 2018

The 15-yard penalty wiped out an interception by LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton. But more importantly, it carried an ejection and suspension for White.

A player ejected in the second half of a game must sit out the first half of his team’s next game. In LSU’s case, that won’t be until the Alabama game after an open date next week.

Referee John McDaid reviewed the play on video and confirmed the targeting call, much to the chagrin of the LSU crowd. Fans voiced their displeasure for most of the rest of the game and continued booing when McDaid ran off the field into the chute at the north end of the stadium at game’s end.

In a text to The Advocate, Southeastern Conference associate commissioner Herb Vincent said the suspension cannot be appealed.

That means White, who led the SEC in total tackles last season and was third going into the weekend with 9.4 tackles a game, will be sidelined for the first two quarters of the Alabama game.

That’s not good news considering Alabama leads the SEC in total offense at 564.3 yards per game and averages 54.1 points per game after the Crimson Tide dismantled Tennessee 58-21 on Saturday.

According to NCAA Rule 9-1-4, which comes under Targeting and Making Forcible Contact to Head or Neck Area of a Defenseless Player, “No player shall target and make forcible contact to the head or neck area of a defenseless opponent with the helmet, forearm, hand, fist, elbow or shoulder. This foul requires that there be at least one indicator of targeting. When in question, it is a foul.”

Vincent told LSU officials no pool reporter would be allowed to ask McDaid about the foul and the only comments would come from the league office.

Later, the SEC sent out a statement that read, in part, that “the QB on the play was defenseless at the time of the contact. By rule, all targeting calls are reviewed. The call was reviewed and confirmed.”

White was seen on the ESPN telecast slamming his helmet just before the doors closed to the chute that leads to the Tigers’ locker room.

“God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers,” White said on Twitter after the game.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said afterward: “I’ve got to look at it. The call is the call. They reviewed it and (said) it was definitely targeting. I didn’t see anything that suggests with either way.

“It’s the rule; you can’t lead with your head,” he said. “You can’t lead with your head.”

Fitzgerald appeared to be dazed after the hit and went to the Mississippi State sideline for two plays, but returned to finish the contest. He completed just 8 of 24 passes for 59 yards with four interceptions and one sack.

In addition to the targeting call on White, Fulton and free safety John Battle were penalized 15 yards each for unsportsmanlike conduct when they knelt and pretended to take a picture near the goal line.

That gave LSU a total of 45 yards in penalties on one play. But Battle intercepted Fitzgerald on his second play back on the field, ending the Bulldogs' last meaningful threat.

“I’m disappointed in the picture-taking,” Orgeron said. “That is totally out of whack and we’re going to look at that.”

White is the third LSU defender to be ejected for targeting this season.

Middle linebacker Jacob Phillips was knocked out of the first half of the Southeastern game and missed the second half. Battle was ejected in the second half against Auburn and sat out the first half against Louisiana Tech.

“Yeah, it’s something that happens in football; something similar happened to me earlier this year,” Phillips said. “You know, I get it. … It’s something that I didn’t want to happen for him. I hate it happened, but if the refs call it they call it.

“We’re going to pick up the slack. We’ve got good players on the roster and they’re dependable players. So if everybody just steps up and do their jobs, we’ll be OK.”

Sophomore Patrick Queen is listed as White's backup on LSU's depth chart.

“That’s a rough call,” said LSU strong safety Grant Delpit, who had two of the four interceptions off Fitzgerald. “I don’t think any defensive player likes the call, but there’s nothing you can do about it at all.”