New LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson will be introduced to media at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Alex Box Stadium — but LSU has something planned for fans, too.
Fans are invited to watch a livestream of Johnson's news conference on the videoboard inside the stadium, and they remain afterward for an on-field Q&A with Johnson following his remarks to media.
Although several reports confirmed the move Thursday afternoon, LSU formally announced the Johnson hire Friday morning in a release, touting his status as the the reigning Pac-12 Coach of the Year who led Arizona to a berth in the College World Series earlier this month.
Johnson spent six years at Arizona, leading the Wildcats to the College World Series twice.
"I am humbled and honored to be the head baseball coach at LSU and serve as the steward of the next generation of national champions," Johnson said. "LSU is a phenomenal University and athletics department, and I am very thankful to Scott Woodward and Stephanie Rempe for entrusting me to lead this storied program into its next winning chapter.
"I view this as the opportunity of my lifetime and will do everything in my power to have our team playing a brand of baseball that makes everyone at LSU, the Baton Rouge community, and the entire state of Louisiana incredibly proud. Geaux Tigers!"