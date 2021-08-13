BR.lsuslubasketball.120120 TS 485.jpg

The LSU men's basketball nonconference schedule for the 2021-22 season is now official, the school announced Friday.

As previously reported by The Advocate, LSU will have five games in the Pete Maravich Assembly in November and three more home games in December.

The eight home games are among 13 contests LSU will play outside the Southeastern Conference this season, starting with the Nov. 9 season opener against the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

The matchup with ULM will be the first of five consecutive home games to start the season. The Tigers will play those five games in a span of 14 days.

In addition to ULM, the early-season games are against Texas State (Nov. 12), Liberty (Nov. 15), McNeese State (Nov. 18) and Belmont (Nov. 22).

Other home games prior to the start of the SEC's 18-game slate are against Ohio U. (Dec. 1), Northwestern State (Dec. 14) and Lipscomb (Dec. 22).

LSU's first games away from home will be over Thanksgiving weekend in the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida.

The Tigers will go against Penn State (Nov. 26) and face either Oregon State or Wake Forest (Nov. 27).

Will Wade's team will also take on Georgia Tech in Atlanta (Dec. 11), Louisiana Tech in Bossier City (Dec. 18) and TCU in Fort Worth, Texas (Jan. 29), in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

LSU will also play its usual nine home SEC games with dates to be announced by the conference at a later date. For season ticket information, visit LSUTix.net.

LSU's nonconference schedule

Tue., Nov. 9: UL-Monroe

Fri., Nov. 12: Texas State

Mon., Nov. 15: Liberty

Thu., Nov. 18: McNeese State

Mon., Nov. 22: Belmont

Fri., Nov. 26: vs. Penn State

Emerald Coast Classic, Niceville, Fla.

Sat., Nov. 27: vs. Oregon State or Wake Forest

Emerald Coast Classic, at Niceville, Fla.

Wed., Dec. 1: Ohio University

Sat., Dec. 11: vs. Georgia Tech

Holiday Hoopsgiving, Atlanta

Tue., Dec. 14: Northwestern State

Sat., Dec. 18: vs. Louisiana Tech

at Bossier City

Wed., Dec. 22: Lipscomb

Sat., Jan. 29: at TCU

Big 12/SEC Challenge

2022 LSU's SEC opponents

Dates, times, networks TBA

Home

Alabama

Arkansas

Georgia

Kentucky

Ole Miss

Mississippi State

Missouri

Tennessee

Texas A&M

Away

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Florida

Kentucky

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas A&M

Vanderbilt

