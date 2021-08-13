The LSU men's basketball nonconference schedule for the 2021-22 season is now official, the school announced Friday.
As previously reported by The Advocate, LSU will have five games in the Pete Maravich Assembly in November and three more home games in December.
The eight home games are among 13 contests LSU will play outside the Southeastern Conference this season, starting with the Nov. 9 season opener against the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
The matchup with ULM will be the first of five consecutive home games to start the season. The Tigers will play those five games in a span of 14 days.
In addition to ULM, the early-season games are against Texas State (Nov. 12), Liberty (Nov. 15), McNeese State (Nov. 18) and Belmont (Nov. 22).
Other home games prior to the start of the SEC's 18-game slate are against Ohio U. (Dec. 1), Northwestern State (Dec. 14) and Lipscomb (Dec. 22).
LSU's first games away from home will be over Thanksgiving weekend in the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida.
The Tigers will go against Penn State (Nov. 26) and face either Oregon State or Wake Forest (Nov. 27).
Will Wade's team will also take on Georgia Tech in Atlanta (Dec. 11), Louisiana Tech in Bossier City (Dec. 18) and TCU in Fort Worth, Texas (Jan. 29), in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
LSU will also play its usual nine home SEC games with dates to be announced by the conference at a later date. For season ticket information, visit LSUTix.net.
LSU's nonconference schedule
Tue., Nov. 9: UL-Monroe
Fri., Nov. 12: Texas State
Mon., Nov. 15: Liberty
Thu., Nov. 18: McNeese State
Mon., Nov. 22: Belmont
Fri., Nov. 26: vs. Penn State
Emerald Coast Classic, Niceville, Fla.
Sat., Nov. 27: vs. Oregon State or Wake Forest
Emerald Coast Classic, at Niceville, Fla.
Wed., Dec. 1: Ohio University
Sat., Dec. 11: vs. Georgia Tech
Holiday Hoopsgiving, Atlanta
Tue., Dec. 14: Northwestern State
Sat., Dec. 18: vs. Louisiana Tech
at Bossier City
Wed., Dec. 22: Lipscomb
Sat., Jan. 29: at TCU
Big 12/SEC Challenge
2022 LSU's SEC opponents
Dates, times, networks TBA
Home
Alabama
Arkansas
Georgia
Kentucky
Ole Miss
Mississippi State
Missouri
Tennessee
Texas A&M
Away
Alabama
Arkansas
Auburn
Florida
Kentucky
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas A&M
Vanderbilt