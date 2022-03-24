BR.texasamlsu.112821 1162.jpg

LSU LB Damone Clark (18) celebrates after sacking Texas A&M QB Zach Calzada in the final seconds asLSU beat Texas A&M 27-24 late in the fourth quarter in Baton Rouge.

 PHOTO BY PATRICK DENNIS

Former LSU linebacker Damone Clark is undergoing spinal fusion surgery Thursday and will likely miss his rookie season, according to a report from the NFL Network.

An MRI at the NFL scouting combine showed a herniated disk, the NFL Network said, and though Clark is expected to fully recover, his draft stock took a significant hit.

Clark, a two-year starter at LSU, had turned himself into one of the top linebacker prospects in the draft.

After a disappointing junior season, Clark finished his career by recording 135 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks to become a Butkus Award finalist his senior year.

