Former LSU linebacker Damone Clark is undergoing spinal fusion surgery Thursday and will likely miss his rookie season, according to a report from the NFL Network.
An MRI at the NFL scouting combine showed a herniated disk, the NFL Network said, and though Clark is expected to fully recover, his draft stock took a significant hit.
Clark, a two-year starter at LSU, had turned himself into one of the top linebacker prospects in the draft.
After a disappointing junior season, Clark finished his career by recording 135 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks to become a Butkus Award finalist his senior year.