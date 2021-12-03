Longtime LSU strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt was let go after two decades with the school, a source confirmed to The Advocate late Friday night.
Moffitt had coached at LSU since 2000, lasting through three coaching staffs, but he wasn’t retained by Brian Kelly as the new coach transforms the staff.
During his tenure, Moffitt developed a reputation as one of the best strength and conditioning coaches in the country. Hired by Nick Saban, he was retained over the years by Les Miles and Ed Orgeron.
Moffitt, who often incorporated advanced technology into his program, oversaw the training of three national championship teams and dozens of future NFL stars, turning himself into a pillar of LSU’s team.
Moffitt received the 2003 college strength and conditioning coach of the year from America Football Monthly, and the college coach’s choice award by Strength Performance in 2011.
But Kelly is in the midst of choosing his new staff. He said at his introductory new conference Wednesday afternoon he will consider retaining members of LSU’s current staff. Moffitt was the first let go, while wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph finalized a deal Friday with Nebraska.
A native of Summerville, Tennessee, Moffitt graduated from Tennessee Tech in 1986. He then started his career at John Curtis High School in River Ridge before working at Miami and Tennessee.
Moffitt has three sons with his wife, Jill. His oldest son, Clay, pitched at LSU for two years, and one of his other sons, Aaron, played tight end at LSU.