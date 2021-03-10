Going into the NCAA indoor track and field championships last March, LSU was well-positioned to perhaps sweep the titles as the nation’s top-ranked team on the men’s and women’s sides.
Armed with quality and depth, the Tigers were just a day away from the competition and excited about the opportunity to take home the titles.
But the meet never happened when the coronavirus that was spreading across the nation like wildfire effectively shut down the prep, collegiate and professional sports scenes.
One of the many LSU athletes robbed of the chance to vie for an individual title was sprinter Terrance Laird.
A junior-college transfer who arrived at LSU just two months earlier, Laird was coming off a victory in the 200 meters at the Southeastern Conference meet looking to add a bigger prize to his trophy case before everything was abruptly called off.
However, Laird and most of his teammates are back and hoping to turn their disappointment into joy Thursday when they begin the three-day NCAA indoor meet in Fayetteville, Arkansas, ranked second nationally.
“I think it’s a big motivation,” Laird said of not being able to finish what they started a year ago. “Guys might not say it as much, but it’s the goal to win a team title.”
The LSU women, who don’t have as much depth this time around, are ranked sixth.
But the Tigers definitely have their sights set on a top finish.
They have recorded three national-leading times or marks this winter and have some other highly-ranked individuals in the meet as they try to take down No. 1 Oregon.
“Obviously, we want to prove that last year was not a fluke,” said Laird, a Pennsylvania native who attended Penn State and Hinds (Miss.) Community College before landing at LSU in January 2020. “We were in the driver’s seat to win the title.
“Being (ranked) two, three, four, whatever,” he said of this year's team. “When we line up at nationals, we want to show what we’re capable of.”
Laird has certainly done that this season, especially on the Randal Tyson Track Center oval he’ll be racing on Friday and Saturday.
He posted a world’s-best time for 2021 in the 200 at the Tyson Invitational on Feb. 13, winning in 20.41 seconds, and clocked another world’s-best of 20.28 two weeks later to win a second straight title at the SEC meet.
The time was not only the best in the world this year, but it eclipsed LSU’s old school record of 20.30 set by Xavier Carter back in 2006.
“Xavier Carter was pretty good,” LSU coach Dennis Shaver said, tongue planted firmly in cheek. “That puts you on a level that most people don’t have an opportunity to achieve.”
“When I first got on the LSU campus last year, that (Carter’s mark) was my goal because breaking records shows you're ahead of what they've done," Laird said. "It's kind of putting you in that category, so it kind of showed that there was progress being made.”
But when it came to the SEC meet, there was something else on Laird’s mind.
“I just wanted to defend my crown,” he said. “It wasn’t really about the time. It was just about winning.”
That’s what he’ll be thinking about again this weekend.
In addition to his world-leading time in the 200, LSU could score big points with JuVaughn Harrison, who is first nationally in the high jump and long jump.
Harrison claimed both titles for a rare jumping double in the last NCAA championships contested, the 2019 outdoor meet in Austin, Texas, and will be after another sweep.
Also, Damion Thomas is ranked second and Eric Edwards fifth in the 60-meter hurdles, and Noah Williams and Sean Dixon-Bodie are fifth in the 400 and triple jump, respectively.
On the women’s side, Lisa Gunnarsson is the national leader in the pole vault, Abby O’Donoghue is second in the high jump, Favour Ofili is ranked fourth in the 200 and Milan Young is sixth in the 60 hurdles.
“We’re excited, we’re coming off a good quality competition at the SEC meet and we’ve had some really good workout,” Shaver said. “If we do what we did to get there, the results will be good.”