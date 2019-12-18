After committing to LSU on July 26, local prospect Jaquelin Roy is staying close to home after signing with the Tigers on Wednesday during Early Signing Day.
Roy, a 4-star defensive tackle at University Lab, held offers from Texas A&M, Alabama and others.
247Sports ranks Roy as the top prospect out Louisiana, the fifth-best DT in the country and the 49th best overall prospect in the 2020 class.
He won back-to-back state titles as a sophomore and junior.
