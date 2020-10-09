SEC Power Rankings
After two weeks of this unsettling college football season, only four of the SEC's 14 teams are 2-0 — three of those residing in the Eastern Division — which is an indication that it will be a wild and wacky season. By the end of the day, however, the short list of unbeatens will be reduced by at least one when No. 3 Georgia hosts No. 14 Tennessee in the league's top matchup. No. 4 Florida, which visits No. 21 Texas A&M, and No. 2 Alabama, which hosts Ole Miss, will also try to remain undefeated with less than one-third of the 10-game schedule in the books. Adding to the zaniness: Alabama has a one-game lead over the other six teams in the West, who've all split their first two games. While Tennessee and Georgia is the marquee matchup, the Alabama-Ole Miss game will garner lots of interest because it pits Nick Saban against ex-Tide assistant Lane Kiffin. And, there's LSU's unexpected trip to Missouri because of Hurricane Delta. So buckle up for another wild ride, SEC style.
Sheldon Mickles
1. ALABAMA
RECORD: 2-0
PRV. RANK: 1
THIS WEEK: at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Alabama by 23½
STORYLINE: Since taking over at Alabama in 2007, Nick Saban has won all 20 games he has coached when one of his former assistants is roaming the other sideline. First-year Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, a member of Saban's staff from 2014-16, becomes the latest pupil to try his luck against his old teacher.
2. FLORIDA
RECORD: 2-0
PRV. RANK: 2
THIS WEEK: at Texas A&M, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Florida by 6½
STORYLINE: Dan Mullen and quarterback Kyle Trask have the Florida offense humming with 89 points in its first two games — one point shy of Alabama's league-best total — and the Gators are third with 495.0 yards a game. UF has gotten little resistance from Ole Miss and South Carolina, so A&M has some work to do.
3. GEORGIA
RECORD: 2-0
PRV. RANK: 3
THIS WEEK: vs. Tennessee, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Georgia by 12½
STORYLINE: After a terribly slow start in its opener against Arkansas, Georgia's new-look offense has come on since quarterback Stetson Bennett was summoned from the bench. The Bulldogs have scored 59 points in their last six quarters to assist a strong defense that has allowed just 16 points in two games.
4. TENNESSEE
RECORD: 2-0
PRV. RANK: 8
THIS WEEK: at Georgia, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Georgia by 12½
STORYLINE: Don't look now, but Tennessee has won eight games in a row dating to last season — the longest current streak in the SEC — and the Vols have won six straight league matchups. They slipped by South Carolina (31-27) and walloped Missouri (35-12), but they're sure to get a solid test in Athens.
5. LSU
RECORD: 1-1
PRV. RANK: 6
THIS WEEK: at Missouri, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network (alternate)
LINE: LSU by 20½
STORYLINE: After that clunker in the opener against Mississippi State, LSU rebounded nicely and rolled to an easy win at Vanderbilt. Missouri should be a better test, if only because Ed Orgeron's team must deal with some last-minute changes to its normal routine. But they should be able to handle it.
6. AUBURN
RECORD: 1-1
PRV. RANK: 5
THIS WEEK: vs. Arkansas, 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Auburn by 14
STORYLINE: A week ago, Auburn was dreaming of knocking off Georgia and looking ahead to its next game with lowly Arkansas. But it didn't work out. After getting drubbed by Georgia 27-6, the Tigers face the high-flying Razorbacks, who snapped a nearly three-year SEC losing streak with a road upset of Mississippi State.
7. MISSISSIPPI STATE
RECORD: 1-1
PRV. RANK: 4
THIS WEEK: at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Kentucky by 2
STORYLINE: In one short week, State went from being the toast of Starkville to being toast in Starkville. That's how it goes when you upend the reigning CFP champions on their home turf and turn around and lose to (yikes!) Arkansas. Can K.J. Costello and the 'Dogs get off the mat and grab another road win at Kentucky?
8. TEXAS A&M
RECORD: 1-1
PRV. RANK: 7
THIS WEEK: vs. Florida, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Florida by 6½
STORYLINE: After two games, there are a lot of questions. Despite the presence of an experienced quarterback in Kellen Mond, the Aggies were nearly upset at home by an undermanned Vanderbilt squad and then predictably ran into a buzzsaw at Alabama. They will be a shaky 1-2 if they can't spring an upset in this one.
9. OLE MISS
RECORD: 1-1
PRV. RANK: 10
THIS WEEK: vs. Alabama, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Alabama by 23½
STORYLINE: The Rebels lead the SEC in total offense and scoring, which means they can match the Crimson Tide's firepower. But how in the name of Johnny Vaught are they going to hold up against Bama's powerful offense after giving up 600.5 yards and 46.0 points a game in their first two outings?
10. ARKANSAS
RECORD: 1-1
PRV. RANK: 14
THIS WEEK: at Auburn, 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Auburn by 14
STORYLINE: In a stunner of all stunners, Arkansas snapped a 20-game SEC losing streak when it handled Mississippi State last week. But the Razorbacks' reward for that exhilirating road win? Another road game — this time at Auburn. Two road upsets in eight days might be asking too much, but it was fun while it lasted.
11. KENTUCKY
RECORD: 0-2
PRV. RANK: 9
THIS WEEK: vs. Miss. State, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Kentucky by 2
STORYLINE: Kentucky had a chance to start 2-0, but the Wilkdcats are 0-2 because they couldn't get over the hump in falling at Auburn and at home against Ole Miss. Sloppy play in all three phases of the game, especially in last week's loss to the Rebels when a PAT in overtime slid wide of the uprights, has kept them from thriving.
12. SOUTH CAROLINA
RECORD: 0-2
PRV. RANK: 11
THIS WEEK: at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: South Carolina by 13
STORYLINE: Now in his fifth season at South Carolina, Will Muschamp is 26-27 after losing to Tennessee by just four points and getting overpowered by No. 4 Florida on the road. A rough 0-2 start and a loss to lowly Vanderbilt might be a setback that Muschamp may not be able to overcome.
13. MISSOURI
RECORD: 0-2
PRV. RANK: 12
THIS WEEK: vs. LSU, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network (alternate)
LINE: LSU by 20½
STORYLINE: Missouri started with a pair of toughies against Alabama and Tennessee and came up empty both times. But that wasn't a shock and first-year coach Eli Sinkwitz had to be encouraged. But you know that they can't go the other way, especially after getting a gift home game against LSU.
14. VANDERBILT
RECORD: 0-2
PRV. RANK: 13
THIS WEEK: vs. South Carolina, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: South Carolina by 13
STORYLINE: Like his counterpart, Will Muschamp, Derek Mason is in trouble in Nashville. Mason is 27-49 with two six-win seasons in six-plus years at the helm. It hasn't helped that the Commodores have scored an SEC-low two touchdowns in their first two games even though they nearly shocked Texas A&M in their opener.