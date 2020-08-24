LSU has been hit with its first major injury of preseason camp. Reserve tight end Aaron Moffitt, a redshirt junior, has suffered a torn ACL, a source told The Advocate.
It is the second time Moffitt has sustained the injury. He tore an ACL in October of 2018 in the week leading up to the Georgia game, and he returned in a special teams role in 2019, when he recorded two tackles.
The 6-foot-2, 237-pound Catholic High graduate is the son of LSU head strength coach Tommy Moffitt. He signed in 2017 as a three-star defensive end, and moved to tight end during his freshman season.
Moffitt tweeted a message Monday afternoon that hinted at his injury.
"God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers," Moffitt wrote.
God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers #GOOD— Aaron Moffitt (@AaronTMoffitt) August 24, 2020
Former LSU infielder and two-time World Series champion Ryan Theriot responded to Moffitt's message, tweeting, "Yes he does brother! The comeback will be EPIC! Praying for you."
Yes he does brother! The comeback will be EPIC! Praying for you.— ryan theriot (@rtheriot7) August 24, 2020
LSU is particularly deep at tight end this season, and five-star true freshman Arik Gilbert, last year's Gatorade National Player of the Year, is expected to assume the main role in 2020.
Former LSU tight end Jamal Pettigrew transfered to McNeese State in early August, and he would also have been fighting for playing time against three other players: Tory Carter, a former fullback who caught two passes for 15 yards last season; Kole Taylor, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound incoming freshman from Colorado; and Nick Storz, who transitioned to football after spending two seasons as a pitcher on the LSU baseball team.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron told the Baton Rouge Rotary Club in a virtual meeting in July that he was confident in the team's depth at tight end.
"I think we’re better at tight end than we’ve been in a long time," Orgeron said.