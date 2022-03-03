Two nationally ranked softball teams still looking to hit their stride squared off at Lamson Park on Thursday.
The No. 24 LSU Tigers ended the night with fewer questions after a 4-0 victory over the No. 20 UL Ragin’ Cajuns in front of a crowd of 2,069.
The teams will play again at 6 p.m. Saturday at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge.
Until then, LSU (13-5) will play Troy in a 4 p.m. doubleheader Friday, while the Cajuns (10-3) will host Central Connecticut State at 2:30 p.m. Friday and Louisiana Tech at 5 p.m.
LSU starter Shelbi Sunseri improved to 4-1 in the circle, allowing no runs on three hits and six walks while striking out two in six innings. Sunseri had walked only eight in 37 innings coming into Thursday’s game.
“That’s such a good word for her — steady,” LSU coach Beth Torina said of Sunseri. “You always know what you’re getting from her and it’s going to be something that’s going to keep you in every ballgame.”
After Sunseri walked the first two batters in the bottom of the seventh, Ali Kilponen came on for her first save of the season. It wasn’t easy, though. An error loaded the bases with one out, but Kilponen recorded two strikeouts to end the threat.
“It was about the fifth inning, and I just knew it wasn’t going to end quietly,” Torina said. “It never does. They’re too good a team to just go down quietly. I figured there was some drama left in this ballgame, and we were going to have to go out and get some outs in a high-pressure situation.”
UL freshman starter Sam Landry pitched well for three innings before LSU chased her in the fourth. In three innings, the right-hander from Texas gave up four runs (three earned), four hits, one walk and struck out three to fall to 5-1 on the season.
The Tigers broke through with a big four-run frame in the fourth off Landry. Ciara Briggs led off with a liner to center that became a double when Maddie Hayden’s diving attempt fell short. Taylor Pleasants was nailed in the back, then Sunseri’s bunt was misplayed for a single to load the bases with no outs.
Georgia Clark lined a single up the middle for a 2-0 lead. Ali Newland’s walk chased Landry, but reliever Kandra Lamb walked McKenzie Redoutey to force in a run. A passed ball chased home the fourth run of the inning.
“I think she’s a great hitter,” Torina said of Clark. “She’s been in so many big situations. There is no situation that’s too big for Georgia.”
The Cajuns threatened in the fourth when Jourdyn Campbell’s lined single to left was misplayed to get her to second. After Laney Credeur’s infield single put runners on the corners with one out, Taylor Roman’s line drive was turned into an inning-ending double play by Pleasants.
Meghan Schorman tried to keep UL within reach with three scoreless innings of relief and five strikeouts.
Sunseri and Kilponen made sure it didn’t matter by not allowing a hit over the last three innings to nail down the win.
“We’ve seen what we’re capable of,” Torina said. “We played a great game against Oklahoma State. We know that’s the team we need to be.
"I thought this was a really nice step in the right direction tonight. We know who we need to be. We just need to be it consistently.”