LSU coach Will Wade congratulates guard Ja'Vonte Smart during a substitution against Tennessee on Saturday in Baton Rouge.

 Associated Press photo by Gerald Herbert

March madness is here, are you ready? LSU men's basketball kicks off its SEC Tournament run Friday against Ole Miss.

The Tigers and the Rebels are battling for a spot in the semifinal matchup on Saturday. Scroll below for the broadcast info you'll need to watch, listen to or stream the game, live updates from Nashville and more.

THE GAME

  • WHAT: SEC Tournament quarterfinals
  • WHO: No. 6 Ole Miss (16-10) vs. No. 3 LSU (16-8)
  • WHEN: 8:30 p.m. (central), Friday
  • WHERE: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV/STREAMING: SEC Network/WatchESPN
  • RADIO: 98.1 FM

PREGAME STORYLINES

LIVE UPDATES

