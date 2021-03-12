March madness is here, are you ready? LSU men's basketball kicks off its SEC Tournament run Friday against Ole Miss.
The Tigers and the Rebels are battling for a spot in the semifinal matchup on Saturday. Scroll below for the broadcast info you'll need to watch, listen to or stream the game, live updates from Nashville and more.
THE GAME
- WHAT: SEC Tournament quarterfinals
- WHO: No. 6 Ole Miss (16-10) vs. No. 3 LSU (16-8)
- WHEN: 8:30 p.m. (central), Friday
- WHERE: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee
- TV/STREAMING: SEC Network/WatchESPN
- RADIO: 98.1 FM
PREGAME STORYLINES
- Well-rested LSU basketball team to face Ole Miss in quarterfinals of SEC tournament
- LSU has most SEC wins in past three seasons, but Will Wade's Tigers seek first league tournament win
- Rabalais: LSU's basketball team needs to pack energy, excitement for long March road trip
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The LSU basketball team will be the last team to take the court in the Southeastern Conference tournament on Friday night.
LIVE UPDATES
