March madness is here, are you ready? LSU men's basketball kicks off its SEC Tournament run Friday against Ole Miss.

The Tigers and the Rebels are battling for a spot in the semifinal matchup on Saturday. Scroll below for the broadcast info you'll need to watch, listen to or stream the game, live updates from Nashville and more.

THE GAME

WHAT : SEC Tournament quarterfinals

: SEC Tournament quarterfinals WHO : No. 6 Ole Miss (16-10) vs. No. 3 LSU (16-8)

: No. 6 Ole Miss (16-10) vs. No. 3 LSU (16-8) WHEN : 8:30 p.m. (central), Friday

: 8:30 p.m. (central), Friday WHERE : Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee TV/STREAMING : SEC Network/WatchESPN

RADIO: 98.1 FM

PREGAME STORYLINES

Well-rested LSU basketball team to face Ole Miss in quarterfinals of SEC tournament NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The LSU basketball team will be the last team to take the court in the Southeastern Conference tournament on Friday night.

LIVE UPDATES

