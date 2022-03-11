Right-hander Blake Money was fidgeting with his pitching hand when he spoke to catcher Tyler McManus after giving up a home run in the fifth inning Friday.
After walking the next batter, he hung his head, with his glove to his face, as LSU coach Jay Johnson and athletic trainer Cory Couture approached the mound at Alex Box Stadium.
"He irritated his wrist. There's something he has to do (to treat it) for two days, like a cast thing," LSU coach Jay Johnson said Friday after his Tigers rallied for an 8-7 win over Bethune-Cookman.
"I don't know any more than that. I do not think it's serious."
Money was one out into the fifth inning and had just allowed four earned runs on two hits, spotting a two-run lead to Bethune-Cookman. In the end, No. 6 LSU leaned on its relief pitching and recovered defensively to open the weekend series with a win.
"In that moment, you could tell he wasn't really bothered by it, then I think all of a sudden it got him after a couple more pitches and we were just kind of shocked, but that's our job," right-hander Devin Fontenot said. "Since he had a short time today, we had to pick him up."
Money retired batters in order through the first four frames, allowing no hits and striking out five. But things got messy in the fifth after he hit designated hitter Boris Pena with a pitch. Wildcats catcher Irvin Escobar laid down a bunt, which McManus picked up and overthrew to Tre’ Morgan at first base, allowing Pena and Escobar to reach scoring position.
That was the only error the Tigers had, but it was a costly one in the beginning.
Third baseman Brian Perez continued the trend, bunting to the right of the mound. Money dove in stride to catch the ball on the fly but fell short, allowing Pena to reach home for the Wildcats’ first score. Money got first baseman Coby Tweten to foul out, but right fielder Franki Fiebles smacked a three-run home run down the left-field line, giving Bethune a 4-2 lead.
Money walked the next batter before exiting the mound. Right-hander Garrett Edwards came on in relief, but the Wildcats knocked two more hits to extend the lead, 6-2. Bryce Collins took his place to strike out the final batter and escape the inning.
The Tigers (11-3) got on the board in the first inning after second baseman Cade Doughty’s two-run homer.
After the Wildcats (5-8) took the lead, the Tigers were quick to respond in the bottom of the fifth with four runs: Right fielder Jacob Berry’s two-run homer to right field made it 6-4, then a stream of walks made for tie score.
Bethune-Cookman right-hander Louis Lipthratt walked Doughty, designated hitter Brayden Jobert and left fielder Gavin Dugas. Because of that, Lipthratt finished his 4⅔ innings with six earned runs on six hits and five walks. He struck out three.
Right-hander Knickolas Billings, who relieved Lipthratt, walked shortstop Jordan Thompson for an RBI. He then hit Josh Pearson, who was pinch-hitting for third baseman Drew Bianco, for another run to tie it up 6-6.
"Would've liked to put those other two on board, but I was proud of the guys, they did what they needed to do to be able to come back and win," Johnson said.
Defensively, Bianco had made his first start at third base this season. Jack Merrifield took his place in the top of the sixth after Pearson’s at-bat.
LSU reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the sixth off the bat of Dylan Crews, who cracked a solo home run to left field, 7-6.
The Wildcats responded in the top of the seventh on an RBI single by Matthew Garcia, 7-7, who came into the game with hits through 10-straight games.
But when LSU called on Fontenot to relieve Collins shortly after to close the inning, the game tipped in the Tigers' favor.
"We're definitely never out of a game with this type of lineup," Fontenot said.
He was right – Merrifield knocked an RBI single to center to give LSU an 8-7 lead in the bottom of the seventh. A wild pitch advanced him and Thompson, who had walked, but the Wildcats called on their third pitcher to finish the inning, preventing a bigger lead.
The rest of the way, Fontenot not only commanded the zone in his next outing with his off-speed pitches but also leaned on the defense, forcing a groundout to the shortstop, then striking out the next two in order.
He returned to the mound in the top of the ninth, pitching to contact to finish the game.
"I threw a lot of offspeed pitches today, mostly," Fontenot said. "I just continued to get on top of the ball and make it go down so those guys could swing and make weak contact, so we could make a play."