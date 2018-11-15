lsusyracuse2398.092417 bf
Buy Now

Syracuse coach Dino Babers, shown congratulating LSU coach Ed Orgeron after the Tigers' win over the Orange last season, will try to take down No. 3 Notre Dame on Saturday. No. 12 Syracuse is one of the big stories in college football this season with an 8-2 record.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

NO. 12 SYRACUSE VS. NO. 3 NOTRE DAME

1:30 p.m., NBC

What in the world has gotten into Syracuse? After nearly tripping up then-No. 3 Clemson back on Sept. 29, the 8-2 Orange, which finished 4-8 in 2017, gets another shot to take down another No. 3 — Notre Dame — in Yankee Stadium. Can they upset the CFP apple cart this time?

NO. 19 CINCINNATI at NO. 11 UCF

7 p.m., ABC

UCF, which has won 22 games in a row, will finally gets its time in the sun. Actually, it'll be under the lights, but the nation gets to see the Golden Knights in their first game against a nationally-ranked team. In its three games vs. ranked foes in 2017, UCF won each by seven points.

NO. 7 WEST VIRGINIA at OKLAHOMA STATE

2:30 p.m., ABC

After coming oh-so-close to a major upset against Oklahoma, Oklahoma State gets yet another opportunity, like Syracuse, to shock the football world. West Virginia is trying to remain in the hunt for the CFP playoffs, so you know they've been on upset alert all week long.

ARIZONA at NO. 8 WASHINGTON STATE

9:30 p.m., ESPN

Like Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy, Washington State coach Mike Leach is as entertaining as they come. A very carefree soul, he's having the time of his life  while trying to make a run at the CFP with a free-wheeling offensive scheme. Enjoy the "Pac-12 After Dark" mayhem.

UAB at TEXAS A&M

6 p.m., ESPN2

This one snuck onto the slate mainly because of a lack of big-time games, but also because LSU will travel to Texas A&M for the regular-season finale a week from now. On closer inspection, it's not as weak as it looks: UAB is 9-1 and A&M's at least showing signs of life under Jimbo.

Sheldon Mickles

Follow Sheldon Mickles on Twitter, @MicklesAdvocate.

Tags

View comments