NO. 12 SYRACUSE VS. NO. 3 NOTRE DAME
1:30 p.m., NBC
What in the world has gotten into Syracuse? After nearly tripping up then-No. 3 Clemson back on Sept. 29, the 8-2 Orange, which finished 4-8 in 2017, gets another shot to take down another No. 3 — Notre Dame — in Yankee Stadium. Can they upset the CFP apple cart this time?
NO. 19 CINCINNATI at NO. 11 UCF
7 p.m., ABC
UCF, which has won 22 games in a row, will finally gets its time in the sun. Actually, it'll be under the lights, but the nation gets to see the Golden Knights in their first game against a nationally-ranked team. In its three games vs. ranked foes in 2017, UCF won each by seven points.
NO. 7 WEST VIRGINIA at OKLAHOMA STATE
2:30 p.m., ABC
After coming oh-so-close to a major upset against Oklahoma, Oklahoma State gets yet another opportunity, like Syracuse, to shock the football world. West Virginia is trying to remain in the hunt for the CFP playoffs, so you know they've been on upset alert all week long.
ARIZONA at NO. 8 WASHINGTON STATE
9:30 p.m., ESPN
Like Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy, Washington State coach Mike Leach is as entertaining as they come. A very carefree soul, he's having the time of his life while trying to make a run at the CFP with a free-wheeling offensive scheme. Enjoy the "Pac-12 After Dark" mayhem.
UAB at TEXAS A&M
6 p.m., ESPN2
This one snuck onto the slate mainly because of a lack of big-time games, but also because LSU will travel to Texas A&M for the regular-season finale a week from now. On closer inspection, it's not as weak as it looks: UAB is 9-1 and A&M's at least showing signs of life under Jimbo.
Sheldon Mickles