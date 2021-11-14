The LSU women’s soccer was eliminated in the first round of the NCAA tournament 3-0 by Memphis on Sunday in Memphis, Tennessee.
The loss puts to an end a season that at one point saw the Tigers ranked sixth in the country after an 8-0 start. The Tigers then struggled in Southeastern Conference play, but had a strong enough résumé to earn a berth into the NCAA tournament — the program’s first entry into the event since 2018.
LSU finished 11-8-1 on the season.
“Tough one today, but as we reflect on the year as a whole, we had a lot of really big moments,” LSU coach Sian Hudson said after Sunday’s match. “I want to thank these 10 seniors for laying the foundation and helping our program realize what we are capable of.”