Les Miles is making his debut as the head coach of the University of Kansas football team.

After signing a $2,775,00 per-year contract with Kansas on Friday, the former LSU coach was introduced as the leader of the Jayhawks at 5 p.m.

When asked if he always wanted to get back in to college football coaching, Miles said absolutely.

"The further I got away from it, the more I desired it and I was prepared for a lifetime to be a coach," Miles said. "10,000 hours supposedly makes you an expert and I’m closing in on that 10,000th hour. I always wanted to coach."

Miles said he has re-thought his offensive strategy some since his departure from LSU, but he also reflected on his approach with the Tigers.

“When we had passers, we threw it," Miles said. "When we had guys that could not throw the ball well, couldn’t process under the heat of the game, we ran the football. … It really becomes the style of personnel that you have in the program.”

Watch the livestream of the press conference here:

Kansas Athletic Director Jeff Long said he picked Miles not just for his success on the field, but also his ability to mold and develop the athletes off the field.

"He’s had success on the field and, again, what gets lost in that is the success with the student athletes, what he’s done with the young men," Long said. "… it’s about more than football and we all want to win. We all want to be successful. But what’s behind that is developing these young men."

Miles, 65, has a 142-55 overall coaching record in 16 seasons, and he won the 2007 BCS national championship at LSU.

Kansas has not had a winning record since 2008, when it finished 8-5, and Long is hoping Miles will be the catalyst to bring Kansas back to its success in the mid-2000s, when former coach Mark Mangino once led the Jayhawks to a 12-1 season and an Orange Bowl victory in 2007.

“I want to do a great job here," said Miles, when he was asked if this is a 'stepping stone' job for him. "The fanbase has reached out in a number of ways to make it clear that this is a special place. I’d like to finish a career with championships. The guy sitting to my left (Jeff Long), that’s who he is and that’s who I am.”