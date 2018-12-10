LSU women’s basketball has only played against each other in practice as the Lady Tigers went on a two-week hiatus, and they are ready to finally face another opponent.
The Lady Tigers (4-2) are looking to bounce back from a 68-61 loss to Kansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Nov. 29.
“I just want to see this team grow,” forward Ayana Mitchell said. “We kind of backtracked against Kansas a little bit. In this game, I just want to see improvement and us growing as a team.”
The Lady Tigers struggled to come back after a slow start against the Jayhawks, and are looking to find their groove again against McNeese State at 11 a.m. Tuesday. LSU coach Nikki Fargas commended her team for the fight they put up against Kansas, but also wants them to acknowledge what are “correctable” mistakes in their game.
“I think this game is definitely one about taking care of us and taking the things that we worked on the last couple of weeks and applying them into the game,” Fargas said. “In the Kansas game, we actually shot a decent percentage, we just turned the ball over. Our offensive execution was not what it needs to be.”
Mitchell remains the most consistent part of LSU’s game on both sides of the court. She ranks third in the nation and first in the SEC with 14 rebounds per game, and adds 15.5 points per game, which leads the Lady Tigers.
Though the Lady Tigers have not played a live game in two weeks, Mitchell said their practices take up just as much time and energy as a game.
“We’ve been going at each other this whole time we’ve been on a break, but it still feels like we’ve been playing a few games,” Mitchell said. “That’s how hard we go at each other.”
Center Faustine Aifuwa and guard Khayla Pointer have both started all six games alongside Mitchell. Pointer averages 11 points and five rebounds per game, while Aifuwa has 12 blocks on the season.
All three are shooting above 45 percent from the field, but Fargas expects more production to come from the bench behind them. LSU’s bench players only account for 73 of the team’s 361 total points this season.
“We’re just trying to improve each and every day,” Mitchell said. “Just staying in better shape and staying disciplined. I think sometimes we get away from the game plan and that gets us in trouble. I think as we grow and mature, we’ll be able to stay locked in for a full 40 minutes.”
Pointer and fellow guard Jaelyn Richard-Harris have been solid with LSU’s ball handling duties, but Farags admits that limiting turnovers will be paramount to LSU’s success going forward.
Shooting, especially from beyond the arc, has been a struggle for the Lady Tigers through six game this season. It’s been a roller coaster, sometimes as high as 50 percent against Florida State and others as low as 36 percent against Northern Colorado.
“We just have to focus on that in practice and become more consistent in practice and it will transition into the game,” Mitchell said. “We’re still a young team and we’re still trying to find our flow, but the potential is there.
“I think us staying consistent is the main focus. Us going into the game and giving the first punch instead of taking it. We have to start off really strong and that’s the thing that we’re focusing on.”