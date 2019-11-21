LSU can clinch its spot in the Southeastern Conference championship game against Arkansas this weekend. These are staff writer Wilson Alexander's keys to the game for No. 1 LSU.

1. Let Clyde Roll

Junior running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 117.3 yards per game during conference play, and now he faces Arkansas, which has one of the worst run defenses in the country. Allowing 225.40 rushing yards per game, the Razorbacks are ranked 123rd out of 130 FBS teams in stopping the run. LSU’s offense has relied on its passing game throughout the season, but it can lean on Edwards-Helaire this weekend.

2. Limit explosive plays

LSU enters the game ranked 29th in defensive efficiency, in large part because it has allowed too many explosive plays. The Tigers surrendered runs of 46, 60, 35 and 49 yards against Ole Miss last weekend, continuing a season-long trend. They will have to contain running back Rakeem Boyd, who scored touchdowns of 76 and 86 yards in Arkansas’ last game. Arkansas does not pose much threat, but LSU needs to settle its defense.

3 hours of film review and no yelling: That's how Ed Orgeron healed his defense after Ole Miss A younger Ed Orgeron may have dug into his players after the defensive breakdown that occurred in Mississippi on Saturday, when LSU surrendere…

3. Play the Tiger cubs

LSU has a chance this weekend, if it executes early in the game, to use its underclassmen. Coach Ed Orgeron said he wants to “play as many freshmen as we can” — safety Maurice Hampton will even notch his first start — in this game as the Tigers protect the health of their stars and give players experience within NCAA redshirt rules. This can be a valuable game for creating depth next season.

LSU injury report: Austin Deculus, Grant Delpit likely out vs. Arkansas, Ed Orgeron says Right tackle Austin Deculus and safety Grant Delpit likely will not play this Saturday against Arkansas, coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday evening.

4. Avoid the feet

The expression “don’t shoot yourself in the foot” comes to mind this weekend for LSU. The Tigers have an opportunity to seal their first trip to the Southeastern Conference championship game since 2011, and they face the worst team in the league. Arkansas may play inspired under interim coach Barry Lunney Jr., but for LSU, this game only precedes bigger ones in the coming weeks. The Tigers can handle Arkansas without much fuss.