LSU's high-powered offense could be getting another weapon back, with Terrace Marshall appearing ready to go ahead of a showdown with Florida.

Just 20 days after undergoing foot surgery, the sophomore wide receiver was in uniform and catching passes in warmups ahead of the 7 p.m. kickoff at Tiger Stadium.

Marshall suffered an what was reported to be a fracture in his foot during the second half of the Tigers' win over Vanderbilt. After the surgery, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Marshall was expected to return this season, but he named the Alabama game on Nov. 9 as a possible return date.

"That would be really good to get him back for that game," Orgeron said at the time, "but I don't know if we can yet."

Marshall returned to practice this past Monday, but he was not seen in the open portion of Tuesday or Wednesday's practices. He was expected to be replaced for the second consecutive game by Derrick Dillon on the starting line.

"I'm glad I'm seeing him run," teammate Ja'Marr Chase said Monday. "When I see him cut, that's when I'll feel happy."

Marshall had logged 20 catches for 304 yards and six touchdowns across LSU's first four games.

