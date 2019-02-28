The LSU Tigers' 2020 recruiting class has dropped from its No. 1-ranked spot nationally following the de-commitment of University High defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy.
Roy, the nation's No. 10 defensive tackle according to 247Sports, announced his decision on Twitter Thursday night, saying "I'll be moving on from here" and asking for people to "please respect my decision."
Please Respect my decision... pic.twitter.com/HArhRGaeaU— Jaquelin roy (@d1roy1000) March 1, 2019
Roy committed to LSU on Sept. 17, and he also has offers from SEC programs like Alabama and Auburn.
LSU's 2020 class now has 10 commitments, with two remaining defensive tackles: Haynesville High's CamRon Jackson (No. 34 nationally) and California native Jordan Berry (No. 40).
The class had been ranked No. 1 nationally by 247Sports, and it now falls behind Alabama, which has 11 commitments.