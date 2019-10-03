LSU has the nation's highest scoring offense with 57.8 points per game.
Utah State is tied for 19th in the country with 38.5 points per game.
What results is the highest over/under betting line this weekend in college football.
Most sports books have set the line for LSU-Utah State's combined score at 73 points, and with the Tigers favored by 27½ points in most places, that leaves you with a predicted score near 46-27.
If you've watched LSU score more than 60 points in its past two games, or watched Utah State hang 35 points even in its only loss of the season to Wake Forest, you might think that predicted score could even be a little conservative.
But you have to consider the quality of the defenses LSU and Utah State have been facing, says Michael Riordan, a business partner at Right Angle Sports, a handicapping service.
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ plus ratings, a statistical measurement based on efficiency, LSU's toughest defense has been against Texas (No. 61).
Utah State has faced Wake Forest (No. 70), FCS-level Stony Brook, San Diego State (No. 15) and Colorado State (No. 123).
"So while the teams are combining for more than 95 points per game, you do have to consider the much worse defenses they have been playing," Riordan said.
Riordan still prefers the Over in this matchup and expects "a ton of plays and points."
Utah State has played the fastest on a time per play basis in the nation at 17.63 seconds per play, according to Adjusted Stats, despite the Aggies sitting on big leads and slowing the pace in the second half.
Riordan also believes Utah Sate's offensive numbers have been a bit deflated due to the freezing rain and wind storm they played in its 34-23 win over Colorado State last week.
"It's possible that in this game Utah State will finally be full speed up and pass heavy the entire game," Riordan said.