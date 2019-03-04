As college baseball's polls started releasing updates Monday morning, LSU fell from its spot as one of the top-two teams in the country.

Here are LSU's new rankings in the polls, which we will add to as more polls update. LSU's previous ranking is in parentheses.

— D1 Baseball: 13 (2)

— Baseball America: 10 (2)

— Perfect Game: 14 (1)

The Tigers entered the weekend 8-0, ranked either No. 1 or No. 2 by the handful of college baseball polls, but they got swept by a ranked Texas team, dropping their record to 8-3.

Meanwhile, Texas jumped as many as 10 spots, its highest ranking so far coming at No. 9 from Baseball America.

"It's a long season," coach Paul Mainieri said after LSU's loss Sunday. "The season is always filled with tough loses. How you react to them makes your team what they are."