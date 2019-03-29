STARKVILLE, Miss. — That man came through again, the one who wasn’t on the team when preseason practice began, the one LSU loves to call a professional hitter.

When Chris Reid batted in the first inning of Friday night’s 10-5 win against No. 4 Mississippi State, LSU had two runners on base, a four-game losing streak and an offense stagnant except for the occasional burst.

Against one of the most promising pitchers in the Southeastern Conference, Reid hit a single for his first of three RBIs as No. 12 LSU revived its offense.

By tying the series with Mississippi State (24-4, 5-3 SEC), LSU avoided losing a fifth straight game for the first time since 2010.

LSU (18-9, 5-3) scored six runs — five earned — off Mississippi State freshman JT Ginn, who hadn’t allowed more than four runs in a game this season. Ginn, a first-round MLB draft pick last summer, brought a 2.58 ERA into the game.

Coach Paul Mainieri adjusted his lineup after a week of stale offense, moving right fielder Antoine Duplantis into the leadoff spot and starting CJ Willis (first base) for the first time. Duplantis, who batted third in all but one of LSU’s previous games, was stuck in a slump.

Duplantis hit a leadoff single, and the Tigers scored three runs in the first inning. With two outs and runners on second and third, Reid hit a ball that bounced off the glove of Mississippi State first baseman Tanner Allen, scoring Duplantis.

Second baseman Gunner Halter picked up the ball, but his errant throw allowed another run to score. Giovanni DiGiacomo hit an RBI single for a 3-0 lead.

Though Cole Henry gave up four runs, LSU stretched out its lead instead of fading once Mississippi State narrowed the score.

In the fifth inning, the score 6-4, Reid hit a two-RBI single — his third hit of the game — and Willis drove in the first of his three runs.

Though LSU struck out 12 times, the Tigers hit when they put runners in scoring position. After Duplantis collected his third single with two outs in the sixth inning, back-to-back doubles by Josh Smith and Zach Watson gave LSU an 8-4 lead.

LSU had not scored more than seven runs since March 16, their second SEC game almost two weeks ago. It had flashes of success since, coming from behind to beat Nicholls, scoring six runs over two innings against Georgia and putting together a late rally on Thursday.

But on this night, its offense produced from the first at-bat of the game. It avoided the sweep, and in doing so, gave itself a chance to win the series.