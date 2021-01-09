OXFORD, Miss. — The LSU basketball team got off to a huge lead on its way to a 75-61 win at Ole Miss on Saturday night, but the Tigers took a huge hit less than two minutes into the game.
Guard Cam Thomas, the Southeastern Conference’s leading scorer entering the game, injured his right ankle when he came down awkwardly after putting up his first shot of the night — a 3-point attempt from the top of the key.
Thomas, who appeared to be fouled on the play by Ole Miss guard Devontae Shuler, laid on the ground for about a minute as LSU trainer Shawn Eddy ran onto the floor to check on him.
LSU led 3-2 when Thomas hopped off the floor and went to the bench at the 18:20 mark of the first half.
He sat for 7 minutes, 14 seconds while being evaluated by Eddy. During that time, the Tigers outscored the Rebels 17-5 to grab a 20-7 advantage with 11:06 left in the first half.
Thomas disappeared in the tunnel that leads to the LSU locker room for a brief time, but returned to his assigned seat on the bench and slowly put his right sock and shoe on.
After testing the ankle, Thomas, who was averaging 24.8 points per game going into the contest, was still running with a pronounced limp when he re-entered the game at the 11:06 mark.
But it was obvious he wasn’t going to be efficient and left the game for good with 8:52 to play in the first half with LSU on top 26-9.
On his way to the locker room, Thomas knocked over his chair in frustration.
He played a total of four minutes and did not score, but LSU took a 39-21 lead to the locker room at halftime.
Thomas was replaced by freshman guard Eric Gaines, who immediately contributed with a steal that led to a 3-point basket by Trendon Watford.
Gaines played 12 minutes in the first half and had six points.