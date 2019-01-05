SAN JOSE, Calif. — It would be incorrect to describe Dylan Moses as discontented by his decision to play football for Alabama.
The former University High star, who finished his prep career at the IMG Academy in Florida, now leads the Crimson Tide's talented defense with 80 tackles, including 10 for loss.
That said, Moses maintains that he would have signed with LSU in 2017 had Les Miles still been the coach.
“I had a really good relationship with coach Miles,” Moses said Saturday during CFP media day. “I knew I wanted to play with him. I always said, they fire coach Miles, I wasn't going to go there. That's pretty much what happened.”
Miles was fired four games into the 2016 season and replaced by Ed Orgeron on an interim basis. Moses made headlines by committing to LSU in 2013 as a freshman, but the Tigers could not flip him back into their class after he switched his pledge to Bama in 2016.
Hancock: Just talk for now
CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said Sunday that while there are very preliminary discussions among Power Five conferences about expanding the playoff from its current four-team format, he does not anticipate change anytime soon.
“The commissioners said, ‘You know what, it wouldn’t be bad for us to talk and see if we can’t make a good thing even better.’ That’s the only feedback I’m getting,” Hancock said.
Asked if he thought doubling the playoff to eight teams would be better, Hancock responded: “Personally, no. Why eight, first of all? My concerns are when to play the quarterfinal games, where to play them, what’s the effect on student athletes, what about the academic calendar.
“The things we worked through when we were thinking about creating the playoff included those things. Six years ago we went through all this and decided the four-team tournament was the right call. I don’t know what has changed since then to make anybody feel different than that.”
LSU recruit’s rave reviews
Freshman Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross says LSU is getting a good player in his former high school teammate, dual-threat quarterback Peter Parrish.
The two played together at Phenix City (Alabama) Central High School. Parrish, a four-star prospect, signed with LSU in the December early signing period.
“They’re going to be getting a great player, a great athlete,” said Ross, who has 40 catches for 847 yards and eight touchdowns at Clemson. “He’s developed a lot as a thrower. He’s kind of the whole package right now.”
Radakovich on LSU-Clemson
Clemson athletic director and former LSU senior associate athletic director Dan Radakovich said scheduling the first home-and-home series between the schools was keeping in line with Clemson’s Power Five-heavy scheduling philosophy.
LSU opens the 2025 season at Clemson, and Clemson will visit Tiger Stadium to open the 2026 season.
“It’s been the philosophy since before I got to Clemson, and Dabo (Swinney, Clemson's coach) and I want to keep it moving,” Radakovich said. “We play our in-state rival, South Carolina, every year, and we want to have another Power Five, top-level opponent.
“The years where the ACC schedule puts Notre Dame into our schedule, that kinds of takes care of that. But those other years, we want to go out and look at schools like LSU. I think it’s going to be awesome. It’s going to be a great trip for both sets of fans.”
LSU and Clemson have met just three times, all in bowl games, most recently the 2012 Chick-fil-A Bowl in Atlanta.
Visit from the champ
As further proof that CFP media day is becoming more of a circus-like event every year, 10-time world hot dog eating champion Joey Chestnut made the rounds Saturday, talking and taking pictures with players from both teams after an invitation from the sports website Yardbarker.com.
A native of nearby Vallejo, California, the 35-year-old Chestnut began his competitive eating career while a student at San Jose State.